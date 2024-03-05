Obituary: Carmen Marie Gennrich

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Wrongful-death, injury lawsuits against Granite Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center settled Yavapai College earns ‘Emerging Hispanic-Serving Institution’ status Senior Connection to present ‘Unforgettable Aging: Brain Fitness throughout your Lifetime’ March 14 Prescott Valley Police to conduct St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement APS warns customers about new scam trend Relief possible for up to $2 billion in medical bills owed by Arizonans Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she won’t seek reelection, avoiding 3-way race UPDATE: Facebook, Instagram use restored in some places Stringfield Ranch Phase 1 plat, Groom Creek cell tower up for review by county supervisors Arizona Crisis Team extends hand of support across Yavapai County

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, March 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Carmen Marie Gennrich

Originally Published: March 5, 2024 8:48 p.m.

Carmen Marie Gennrich was born June 12, 1949 in Melrose, Minnesota to Arthur and Rose (Tabatt) Gennrich. She died at her home in Kaibab Estates, Ash Fork, Arizona February 23, 2024 at the age of 74 years and 8 months.

She was baptized July 3, 1949 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Grey Eagle, Minnesota. Carmen lived during her early childhood on her grandparents’ (Emil and Anna Tabatt) farm near Melrose, Minnesota. At the age of 6 years she moved with her family to Stewart, Minnesota. She attended St. Peter’s Lutheran School, Gibbon, Minnesota for grades 1-8. She was confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on April 7, 1963. She attended Stewart High School, Stewart, Minnesota graduating in May, 1967. Carmen attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming for one year majoring in home economics. On August 8, 1969 Carmen was united in marriage to Robert Ford at the University Lutheran Chapel in Laramie, Wyoming. Robert passed away in August, 2009. Robert and Carmen lived in Colorado, Virginia, and Florida before making their home in Arizona. Surviving are her children, Stephen, Paulden, AZ, Jason and David, Ash Fork, AZ and two step children, Shaun and Tracy. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Josiah, Gabriel, and Jennifer, her brother and sister-in-law, Arnold and Miriam Gennrich, Stewart, MN and her sister, Renelda Lord, Prescott, AZ. Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert, her parents, Arthur and Rose Gennrich, grandparents, Emil and Anna Tabatt and John and Rose Emilie Gennrich and brothers-in-law, Leonard Steffen and Jack Lord.

A graveside service is planned for Thursday, March 7, at 11:00 at Ash Fork Cemetery, Ash Fork, Arizona.

Arrangements by ABC Funeral Home, Chino Valley, Arizona.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: