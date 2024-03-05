Obituary: Carmen Marie Gennrich

Carmen Marie Gennrich was born June 12, 1949 in Melrose, Minnesota to Arthur and Rose (Tabatt) Gennrich. She died at her home in Kaibab Estates, Ash Fork, Arizona February 23, 2024 at the age of 74 years and 8 months.

She was baptized July 3, 1949 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Grey Eagle, Minnesota. Carmen lived during her early childhood on her grandparents’ (Emil and Anna Tabatt) farm near Melrose, Minnesota. At the age of 6 years she moved with her family to Stewart, Minnesota. She attended St. Peter’s Lutheran School, Gibbon, Minnesota for grades 1-8. She was confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on April 7, 1963. She attended Stewart High School, Stewart, Minnesota graduating in May, 1967. Carmen attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming for one year majoring in home economics. On August 8, 1969 Carmen was united in marriage to Robert Ford at the University Lutheran Chapel in Laramie, Wyoming. Robert passed away in August, 2009. Robert and Carmen lived in Colorado, Virginia, and Florida before making their home in Arizona. Surviving are her children, Stephen, Paulden, AZ, Jason and David, Ash Fork, AZ and two step children, Shaun and Tracy. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Josiah, Gabriel, and Jennifer, her brother and sister-in-law, Arnold and Miriam Gennrich, Stewart, MN and her sister, Renelda Lord, Prescott, AZ. Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert, her parents, Arthur and Rose Gennrich, grandparents, Emil and Anna Tabatt and John and Rose Emilie Gennrich and brothers-in-law, Leonard Steffen and Jack Lord.

A graveside service is planned for Thursday, March 7, at 11:00 at Ash Fork Cemetery, Ash Fork, Arizona.



Arrangements by ABC Funeral Home, Chino Valley, Arizona.