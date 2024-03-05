OFFERS
Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she won't seek reelection, avoiding 3-way race UPDATE: Facebook, Instagram use restored in some places Stringfield Ranch Phase 1 plat, Groom Creek cell tower up for review by county supervisors Arizona Crisis Team extends hand of support across Yavapai County Sheriff's Report: Fire destroys Paulden home Saturday 'Leap Into the Arts': PUSD celebrates Youth Art Month, blossoming talents of K-12 students Chamber announces theme for 46th annual Prescott Valley Days North Washington Avenue sidewalk project set to begin in Prescott Yavapai College celebrates year of lifesaving training Printing, mailing error on select sample ballots, Yavapai County Elections announces

Tuesday, March 05
Jeff Bezos just took something important away from Elon Musk

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: March 5, 2024 2:59 p.m.

Jeff Bezos is once again back on top, at least when it comes to the title of the richest person. The Blue Origin and Amazon  (AMZN)  founder is now the richest person on earth as of Mar. 4, 2024, surpassing Elon Musk on Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.

Bezos currently has a net worth of over $200 billion and grew that overall sum by upwards of $23 billion in the past year. That sum was enough to fly past Elon Musk, who sits at $198 billion and has lost $31.3 billion in the past year.

Related: The new Midnight MacBook Airs usher in a highly-requested new feature

The exact sum for each person and the list's order varies every so often. It depends on the companies they’re a part of and overall market movements, among other things. Musk was previously the richest person in 2023, surpassing Bezos and Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH. Earlier in 2024, it was hinted that Musk could lose his listing as the richest person after a Delaware judge struck down his Tesla compensation package.

Arnault is currently listed at $197 billion, with a gain of $18.3 billion in the past year. The top three are followed by Mark Zuckerberg at $179 billion and Bill Gates at $150 billion, rounding out the top five.

On the news of Bezos moving into the top slot of the list and Musk lowering to number two, Tesla’s  (TSLA)  stock trended down by nearly 7%, and Amazon’s rose by 12% on Mar 4. 2024. The last time Bezos was number one on the list was in 2021.

It’ll be worth keeping an eye on Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index to see if there are any further shifts, as the top three are all within three billion of each other. 

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

