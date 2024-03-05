Huge country star opens Las Vegas Strip club with ticket giveaway

The Las Vegas Strip is not Nashville, but it is still a top destination for country music headliners for concerts and residencies.

"Friends in Low Places" singer Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Strip residencies date back to his five-year Garth at Wynn residency that began in December 2009 at the Encore Theatre that ended in January 2014.

Brooks returned to Las Vegas in 2023 for his Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Strip, which began May 18, 2023, and continues April, May, June, July, September, October and December 2024.

Miranda Lambert closes out her Velvet Rodeo residency at Caesars Entertainment's Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas with nine final shows of her residency on March 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30, April 3, 5 and 6, 2024. Carrie Underwood continues her "Reflection" residency at Resorts World Theater for six-show runs from March 6-16, May 22-June 1, Aug. 14-24 and Oct. 16-26.

Shania Twain brings her country show to Bakkt Theater for her new "Come On Over" Vegas residency, a 24-show run in 2024 beginning May 10 and concluding Dec. 14.

Blake Shelton reveals Vegas Strip engagement

Finally, the next huge country show on the Las Vegas Strip will be superstar Blake Shelton's Grand Opening engagement at his own Ole Red Las Vegas honky-tonk, located in front of Caesars Entertainment's Horseshoe at Grand Bazaar Shops, on April 16-17. Shelton, a former coach on "The Voice," plans to give away hundreds of tickets to these shows.

“I can’t wait to play back-to-back nights with my band,” the country icon said in a statement casino.org reported. “I suggest everybody come rested cause we might just play all night!”

Shelton, who also operates Ole Red locations in Gatlinburg, Tenn.; Nashville, Nashville Airport, Orlando and Tishomingo, Okla., on March 4 revealed his Sin City performances on social media and his Ole Red website inviting his fans to sign up for an Ole Red Grand Opening Sweepstakes for a chance to win two free tickets for one of the performances. The no strings attached sweepstakes rules state: No purchase necessary to enter or win, and no deposit, entry fee, payment, or proof of purchase is necessary to participate in this Sweepstakes.

Blake Shelton performs on stage at Ole Red During CMA Fest at Ole Red on June 7, 2018 in Nashville. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Spotify) Terry Wyatt&solGetty Images

Shelton giving away tickets to his nightclub grand opening

The Grand Opening Sweepstakes, sponsored by Ole Red and Opry Entertainment Group, begins March 4 and ends March 31 at 11:59 p.m. Central time. Winners will be notified April 1. Participants can sign up for the sweepstakes online at olered.com and must be at least 21 years old on the date of entry.

Sweepstakes participants may also enter free of charge by hand-printing their name, address, city, state/province/territory, ZIP or postal code, email address, and daytime and evening telephone numbers (including area code) on a 3-inch x 5-inch card, and mail, in a No. 10 envelope with sufficient postage affixed, to: 1 Gaylord Drive, Nashville, TN 37214, ATTN: Sweepstakes. Each mail-in entry will count as one entry into the drawing. Mail-in entries must be postmarked by March 25, 2024, and received by March 29, 2024, in order to be eligible.

Participants are limited to one entry during the sweepstakes period. The sweepstakes are open to legal residents of the U.S. and Canada, excluding Quebec.

