Forget Stanley cups, cheap new item selling out fast at popular retailer

To many Americans, a routine trip to the grocery store is a common — and perhaps increasingly fearful — activity.

Food is historically pricier than it has been in decades, and everything from pantry to refrigerated staple goods like cereal, bread, meat and eggs are all up in cost compared to where they were just a few months ago.

Some CEOs have even suggested offbeat alternatives for keeping the cost of a daily meal down. Kellogg's CEO Gary Pilnick recently told Americans they might reduce their alarmingly high dinner costs by opting instead for cereal or less-filling options.

“The cereal category has always been quite affordable, and it tends to be a great destination when consumers are under pressure,” Pilnick said in February. “If you think about the cost of cereal for a family versus what they might otherwise do, that’s going to be much more affordable.”

The reality is, though, the cost of cereal is up 10-15% year-over-year. Food overall is up 0.3% compared to where it was just one month prior. People are feeling the pinch, and many are opting to shop budget grocers in an effort to cut costs.

One budget grocery store that has enjoyed wild popularity in recent months has been Trader Joe's, which sells foods and other products under its own label by gathering surplus stock from wholesalers and vendors. Costs are usually lower than they might be at a big box grocer like Kroger (KR) , and Trader Joe's often offers fun and novel products you might not see elsewhere. Customers rave about its cannoli dip, everything but the bagel kettle chips, green jalapeño sauce, and cookie butter ice cream.

It's easy to understand why Trader Joe's has such a loyal following. Whenever you combine low prices with supremely indulgent foods, you've got a winning combination.

But one new item has been causing chaos at store locations across the country. Trader Joe's new mini tote bag, a smaller version of its larger canvas bag often used for lugging groceries, is selling out and causing long lines across the country.

One TikTok user posted a video of a Trader Joe's with a line wrapped around the store as eager customers queue for the chance to buy a tote. The store imposed a five bag per customer limit, as they are only available for a limited timeframe.

The video has now been viewed over 3.5 million times.

"I went to a Trader Joe’s yesterday and the phones were off the hook with people calling about the totes. There were signs that they are sold out everywhere. They said they sold 900 in two days…but why??" one user on the Trader Joe's subreddit commented.

"Have you seen the Stanley craze? I’ve stopped asking why people are obsessed with certain weird mundane items, it just makes me hate consumerism really," one user wrote.

"I like the size for different stores," another wrote. "Like the craft store when you get smaller items or ultra or Sephora where there are smaller things I like a small bag! I bought 2!"

"Just got the blue one at a Chicago location yesterday (wanted the green but were sold out), it’s pretty small but fits lots of things and the side pockets are decent size too, one of the workers told me they’re flying off the shelves," another said.

The mini totes measure 13" L x 6" W x 11" H and sell for $2.99. They are completely sold out online, but some shoppers report seeing them in stores, depending on location.