UPDATE: Facebook, Instagram use restored in some places

Tuesday, March 05
UPDATE: Facebook, Instagram use restored in some places

Multiple outages for Facebook and Instagram, among other sites, are being reported this morning, March 5, 2024. (AP, File)

Originally Published: March 5, 2024 8:45 a.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, March 5, 2024 9:32 AM

UPDATE, 9:30 a.m.:

Reports exist of Facebook and associated sites, such as Messenger, coming back online - beginning on the East Coast. Checks of the sites in Arizona show spotty availability; it appears, however, they're coming back online.

ORIGINAL POST:

If you were just kicked out of your Facebook or Instagram account while scrolling, you’re not alone.

Meta’s social media platforms are currently not working, with both Instagram and Facebook pulling up “failure to load” error pages or forcing you to re-login - which becomes unsuccessful.

DownDetector reported upwards of half a million outages in the past 24 hours, mostly in the past three hours. Instagram also had tens of thousands of reported outages.

Apps also appear to be affected, such as use through smart phones.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

