AMD stock analyst sets surprising new price target

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Stringfield Ranch Phase 1 plat, Groom Creek cell tower up for review by county supervisors Arizona Crisis Team extends hand of support across Yavapai County Sheriff's Report: Fire destroys Paulden home Saturday ‘Leap Into the Arts’: PUSD celebrates Youth Art Month, blossoming talents of K-12 students Chamber announces theme for 46th annual Prescott Valley Days North Washington Avenue sidewalk project set to begin in Prescott Yavapai College celebrates year of lifesaving training Printing, mailing error on select sample ballots, Yavapai County Elections announces Prescott’s solid waste, recycling costs rising 40% with new contracts Badger Buddies help elementary students as role models, mentors in Prescott schools

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, March 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

AMD stock analyst sets surprising new price target

Rob Lenihan
Originally Published: March 5, 2024 12:03 a.m.

When two heavyweights square off, it's time to step back and let the chips fall where they may.

The heavyweights in this case are tech titans Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD)  and Nvidia  (NVDA) , and the chips in question are semiconductors that are capable of meeting the ever-increasing demands of artificial intelligence.

This is indeed a fight for the future.

Lisa Su is chairwoman and chief executive of AMD, which is taking on rival chipmaker Nvidia. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

AI is driving chip-market surge

A Deloitte study issued in November said that the market for specialized chips optimized for generative AI will exceed $50 billion in 2024.

From close to zero in 2022, that sum is expected to make up two-thirds of all AI-chip sales in the year, the firm said.

Deloitte also predicted that total AI-chip sales this year will be 11% of the predicted global chip market of $576 billion.

Recent AI chip market forecasts for 2027 range from an aggressive $400 billion to a more conservative $110 billion, the firm said.

Related: Key analyst reveals new S&P 500 price target as AI powers record rally

Deloitte noted that "the major chip companies as well as others have built or are building chips that are specially optimized for generative AI, as older AI chips are too slow or too inefficient to do it well and are lacking the right kind of design and memory."

General-purpose chips like central processing units can also be used for some simpler AI tasks, but CPUs are becoming less and less useful as AI advances.

Investors are listening for chip advances

Wall Street is getting the message loud and clear.  

The S&P 500, which is already on pace for one of its best first-quarter rallies in decades, has a lot more left in its tank over the coming year, analysts are forecasting, as the AI-led investment rally continues to drive gains.

Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia are key players in this rally. 

Nvidia, currently the leading provider of chips specially designed to train and run AI applications, has seen its shares skyrocket recently. 

On Feb. 22, the company saw a stock surge that added more than $277 billion to the AI-chip maker's market value — the single-largest market gain in U.S. history — and helped power the S&P 500 to an all-time high of 5,087.03 points.

Nvidia reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $5.16 a share, a nearly sixfold increase from the year-earlier period, as revenue more than tripled to $21.1 billion. The company had a market cap of $2.134 trillion — with a T — at last check.

Meanwhile, AMD on Jan. 30 reported fourth-quarter earnings of 77 cents a share, an 11.5% increase from the year-earlier period and matching Wall Street’s forecasts. 

Revenue rose 10% to $6.17 billion, ahead of analysts' forecasts of $6.12 billion.

AMD challenging Nvidia; analysts respond

During the company's earnings call CEO Lisa Su reminded analysts that “we closed multiple wins with large financial, energy, automotive, retail, technology and pharmaceutical companies, positioning us well for continued growth, based on expanded production deployments planned for 2024.”

AMD's new MI300X, a graphics-processing unit designed to support generative artificial intelligence technologies, is expected to produce around $2 billion in sales over the coming year as the company leverages its new launch against Nvidia's ability to meet the global surge in demand.

More AI Stocks:

Industry analysts believe the MI300X could challenge Nvidia's dominant H100 graphics processing unit chip in the large language model AI market. 

Huatai Research analyst Purdy Ho said last month that he believed “AMD’s MI300 is one of the most competent products poised to challenge Nvidia.”

And on March 4, Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley raised the firm's price target on AMD to $235 from $200 while affirming an overweight rating on the shares. 

Shipments of client MPUs — microprocessor units-shipments — came in stronger than expected in December, but are leading to a meaningful reset in March, the analyst wrote in a report about the semiconductor industry.

For the full year, the firm sees mid-single-digit growth in client MPUs and mid-single-digit declines in servers with AMD continuing to gain share in both markets.

"We continue to see AMD taking share in the server market in 1Q24 and holding share stable through the remainder of the year, moving from 25% in 4Q23 to 27% through 2024," the analyst wrote.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: