Amazon's bestselling pet hair remover with 135,000+ 5-star ratings that 'definitely beat out Dyson' is now only $28

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

People with pets know how difficult it can be to rid your home of endless amounts of hair, and you're not alone if you've ever felt like it's impossible to stay on top of. Sure, you can vacuum your space using various attachments, but sometimes it just doesn't cut it.

That's where the Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover saves the day. This surprisingly effective gadget has been proven to work so well that it has racked up more than 135,000 five-star ratings and is even Amazon's no. 1 bestseller in both the dog and cat hair removal products categories.

It's currently on sale for just $28, which is a bargain considering other fur removers like vacuums cost hundreds of dollars and might not do as good of a job. One image reviewer posted a picture of the pile of hair it removed from a cat tree, saying it "absolutely works" and adding that "it definitely beat out my Dyson as far as cat hair removal."

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover, $28 (was $32) at Amazon

This tool is used similarly to a lint roller, except it uses a velvety nylon fabric instead of sticky paper so that it can be used over and over again without ever needing a refill. It's great for cleaning furniture, bedding, rugs, carpets, and car interiors. All you have to do is roll it back and forth using short, quick movements, and all of the hair is collected inside its discard chamber. At just the touch of a button, the chamber opens, and you can see everything it has picked up before emptying it. "Holy yuck," one person said. "Always thought my carpet was clean until one run of the roller over it pulled out another dog — so grossly satisfying."

With many people starting their spring cleaning sessions, it should be no surprise that these pet hair cleaners are flying off the site. Over 40,000 Chom Chom Rollers have sold in the past 30 days, and it'll likely sell a lot more since it's available for under $30 right now. The thousands of reviews with before-and-after images speak for themselves about how good this product is.

"This is a necessity in life," another shopper wrote with pictures attached. "I have two dogs that shed 24/7; one has long black hair and the other has short golden hair. I was curious [about] how it would work on the dog bed, which I’ve deemed the most difficult dog bed in existence to clean due to the texture. Well, let me just tell ya, my mind was completely blown with the outcome! That bed hasn’t looked this clean since the day it arrived here! Overall, I highly recommend this product and plan on purchasing at least one more to keep in my car."

For anyone who struggles with keeping pet hair at bay, whether it's in your home or your car, the Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover is an easy and affordable solution that only costs $28 at Amazon. We recommend trying it for yourself to see what the hype is all about.