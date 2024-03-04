OFFERS
This accessory will let you easily make use of this underused Apple TV 4K feature

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: March 4, 2024 7:37 p.m.

Sure, the Apple TV 4K is an excellent streaming player with nearly all the major services—Max, Discovery+, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+—easily accessible, with a simple user interface and a deep integration with Apple’s ecosystem.

However, did you know you can make video calls from the Apple TV 4K on your connected television? And no, you don’t need to buy a webcam and plug it into the streaming player; it can connect to another Apple  (AAPL)  device like an iPhone or iPad. This ensures a crystal clear view and the ability to use CenterStage to keep whomever is on the call in the view.

Until now, though, you’d need to prop a device like an iPhone up near your TV, but accessory-maker Belkin is here to save the day with an intuitive mount designed for your TV.

Belkin's iPhone Mount for Apple TV can tilt the mounted device.

The iPhone Mount for Apple TV 4K is essentially a MagSafe puck mounted on a tool that stands itself up for use in front of a TV on a home entertainment cabinet or can clip and be propped on the top of a TV. It can fit up to four inches in depth on televisions, so that is plenty to work with nearly any modern TV. You can even tilt it for the perfect view.

In line with Belkin’s long history, it’s also purpose-built for Continuity Camera on the iPhone and works with any model that supports MagSafe (aka an iPhone 12 or newer). It also looks pretty sleek and not too clunky at all. You can use your iPhone as a camera with FaceTime on your Apple TV 4K, and it’s great for reconnecting with friends or family on a bigger screen. You can even use the iPhone on this mount for a third-party video calling platform like WebEx or Zoom.

You can also prop your iPhone on this mount and fire up Apple Music Sing to record your own rendition of really any song available on the music streaming platform. With either route, be it a popstar session or a call (since the same iCloud is likely on your iPhone and Apple TV 4K), you can easily connect your phone to be the camera for the TV.

So if you’ve been looking for a mount to more easily and securely hold your iPhone up for using it on the Apple TV 4K or are just now finding out that Apple’s TV box can handle Facetime and other video calls, Belkin’s latest mount is available at Apple or the retailer directly for $49.99. 

Belkin's iPhone Mount for Apple TV is mounted on a wall underneath a TV.
