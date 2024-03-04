Stock Market Today: Stocks pause record rally with jobs and Powell in focus

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Printing, mailing error on select sample ballots, Yavapai County Elections announces Prescott’s solid waste, recycling costs rising 40% with new contracts Badger Buddies help elementary students as role models, mentors in Prescott schools Prescott mayoral recall effort eyes November election; if recall petitions are successful, others can go through process to be on ballot Need2Know: MGM digital marketing services expand into Prescott area; Pinnacle Bank opening new branch in Frontier Village Roadwork Ahead: White Spar Trailhead construction underway as of March 1 Prescott school board to vote on preliminary budget Tuesday; proposal seeks 3% across-the-board faculty, staff pay increases Superintendent’s Corner: PUSD — we’ve got options! Prescott Sunup Rotary celebrates 1st rubber duck adoption 86,000 gallons of gasoline leaks from store in Chino Valley

Subscribe Now
Monday, March 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Stock Market Today: Stocks pause record rally with jobs and Powell in focus

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: March 4, 2024 12:07 p.m.

Check back for updates throughout the trading day

U.S. equity futures slipped lower Monday, while Treasury yields and the dollar held steady, as investors pressed pause on a record-setting rally while bracing for a key week of jobs data and two public appearances from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Updated at 7:31 AM EST

Apple Pay

Apple  (AAPL)  shares extended declines in early Monday trading after the tech giant was hit with its first-even EU fine tied to allegations of unfair competition on its app store.

The EU's powerful Competition Commission ordered Apple to pay €1.8 billion ($1.96 billion) for limiting the ability of app developers to notify users of rival options, including Spotify, on its app store.

Apple shares were marked 0.93% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $177.99 each. 

Stock Market Today

Stocks ended at record highs again last week, following on from a fourth consecutive monthly gain for the three major indices, as AI-investment hype continues to power the tech sector and better-than-expected economic data lift growth prospects.

Inflation concerns remain elevated, however, following last week's faster-than-expected reading for the January PCE price index, and are likely to remain in focus again this week through a series of labor-market releases, including Friday's crucial February employment report.

Amid that run of jobs data will also come two days of testimony from Powell, first to the U.S. House Financial Services Committee Wednesday and then to the Senate Banking Committee the following day.

The CME Group's FedWatch continues to suggest the Fed will begin cutting rates in June, pegging the chances of a quarter-point reduction at 58%, with at least three more moves lower over the second half.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were last seen trading at 4.204%, while 2-year notes were holding at 4.554%.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.03% lower at 103.833.

Powell's semiannual testimony, as well as the labor-market data, will highlight a week that is largely bereft of major corporate earnings, although investors will get updates from Target  (TGT) , Costco  (COST) , Broadcom  (AVGO)  and Oracle  (ORCL)  later in the week.

With nearly all the S&P 500 having reported December-quarter earnings, collective profits are forecast to rise 9.8% from a year earlier to $475.2 billion, with around 76.2% topping Wall Street earnings forecasts.

Current-quarter earnings growth, according to LSEG data, is likely to be in the region of 5.2%, with collective, share-weighted profits of $459.6 billion.

Heading into the start of the trading day on Wall Street, futures tied to the S&P 500, which closed at a record 5,137.08 points to extend its year-to-date gain to 7.7%, are priced for a 6 point opening-bell decline.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, suggest a 94 point opening-bell dip while those tied to the Nasdaq are indicating an 8 point gain for the tech-focused benchmark.

In overseas markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 crossed the 40,000 point mark for the first time Monday, ending the session 0.5% higher at 40,109.23 points, powered in part by surging chip and tech stocks.

In Europe, the regionwide Stoxx 600 was marked 0.08% lower in Frankfurt, largely tracking U.S. equity futures, while Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 0.45%.  

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: