Sheriff's Report: Fire destroys Paulden home Saturday

Originally Published: March 4, 2024 6:46 p.m.

On Saturday afternoon, March 2, deputies arrived to find a modular home in Paulden fully engulfed. The woman who lived at the home on fire, reported she began hearing popping noises and could smell smoke.

She went to her neighbor’s house to get help. The residence is a total loss. No one was hurt in the blaze. The fire is under investigation.

Bullet pierces Paulden home with family, infant inside

On Saturday night, March 2, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department (YCSO) deputies were called to a home in Paulden after a family reported that a bullet went through a wall, a window and their child’s bedroom, while they were inside with their 2-month old baby. 

The deputies arrived and noticed the bullet hole in the home. Their investigation revealed that the bullet appeared to come from a nearby home. The deputies were invited to enter the suspects’ residence, in which they noticed casings, bullets and a handgun consistent with the impact holes. 

One of the suspects, Jesus Martinez, admitted he owned the handgun, and he was the only one who uses the gun, but said he did not know anything about a gunshot that night. 

Martinez was arrested and charged with recklessly handling of a firearm, endangerment, aggravated assault, criminal damage, disorderly conduct and discharging firearm at a occupied residence.

Man claims his neighbor chased him with a butcher knife, hammer

Also on Saturday, March 2, YCSO deputies responded to a report of a woman in Black Canyon City who was said to have chased a man with a hammer and a butcher knife. 

The victim told authorities his neighbor, Sherrill Johnson, had smashed into his home and chased him. 

When deputies arrived, they found the woman still holding the weapons, where she was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage. 

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

