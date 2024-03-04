OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Stringfield Ranch Phase 1 plat, Groom Creek cell tower up for review by county supervisors Arizona Crisis Team extends hand of support across Yavapai County Sheriff's Report: Fire destroys Paulden home Saturday ‘Leap Into the Arts’: PUSD celebrates Youth Art Month, blossoming talents of K-12 students Chamber announces theme for 46th annual Prescott Valley Days North Washington Avenue sidewalk project set to begin in Prescott Yavapai College celebrates year of lifesaving training Printing, mailing error on select sample ballots, Yavapai County Elections announces Prescott’s solid waste, recycling costs rising 40% with new contracts Badger Buddies help elementary students as role models, mentors in Prescott schools

Subscribe Now
Monday, March 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

North Washington Avenue sidewalk project set to begin in Prescott

Originally Published: March 4, 2024 6:42 p.m.

The City of Prescott and its contractor, Combs Construction, are set to begin the North Washington Avenue Sidewalk Reconstruction Project the week of March 11. The project consists of removing select trees that are causing damage to the existing sidewalk infrastructure along North Washington Avenue, between Sheldon Street and Willis Street. The trees set to be removed have or will be marked with paint.

Following tree removals, crews will be removing and replacing the existing concrete sidewalks and driveway entrances. Additional work includes landscape restoration as needed along the project corridor.

A detailed notification door hanger will be delivered to those affected prior to concrete repair operations commencing. The notifications include information regarding access, work hours and potential impacts related to construction operations.

This project is scheduled to be complete by the end of April 2024. When finished, this project will improve the sidewalk quality for pedestrians.

Work may occur Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please be aware of temporary sidewalk, driveway and lane closures, loud noise and barricades. Crews will work with businesses and residents to maintain access throughout the project; however, access may be restricted at times.

The road will be open to southbound traffic only, with motorists entering via Sheldon Street and exiting via Willis Street.

Due to varying construction activity, visit www.prescottroadconstruction.com for up-to-date project information. To reach a project team member, email news@prescottroadconstruction.com or call the Project Hotline at 928-237-3114.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: