North Washington Avenue sidewalk project set to begin in Prescott

The City of Prescott and its contractor, Combs Construction, are set to begin the North Washington Avenue Sidewalk Reconstruction Project the week of March 11. The project consists of removing select trees that are causing damage to the existing sidewalk infrastructure along North Washington Avenue, between Sheldon Street and Willis Street. The trees set to be removed have or will be marked with paint.

Following tree removals, crews will be removing and replacing the existing concrete sidewalks and driveway entrances. Additional work includes landscape restoration as needed along the project corridor.

A detailed notification door hanger will be delivered to those affected prior to concrete repair operations commencing. The notifications include information regarding access, work hours and potential impacts related to construction operations.

This project is scheduled to be complete by the end of April 2024. When finished, this project will improve the sidewalk quality for pedestrians.

Work may occur Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please be aware of temporary sidewalk, driveway and lane closures, loud noise and barricades. Crews will work with businesses and residents to maintain access throughout the project; however, access may be restricted at times.

The road will be open to southbound traffic only, with motorists entering via Sheldon Street and exiting via Willis Street.

Due to varying construction activity, visit www.prescottroadconstruction.com for up-to-date project information. To reach a project team member, email news@prescottroadconstruction.com or call the Project Hotline at 928-237-3114.