Expert names 8 better, cheaper fast food coffees than Starbucks or Dunkin

For many Americans, a daily cup of coffee (or two, or perhaps even three for the busiest and most addicted among us) is a ritual as routine as putting on our shoes in the morning.

Some of us make coffee at home, but with machines varying in size, quality, and the skill level required to brew a decent cup of coffee, results may be mixed.

Related: Marshalls and TJ Maxx customers get very good news

And now with the return to work, as most employees are back at the office at least on a hybrid schedule, many of them opt to order coffees on the go from a chain or local cafe. It's no surprise that millions opt for Starbucks (SBUX) , which operates approximately 16,000 locations in the U.S. alone. Another popular rival is the New England favorite Dunkin, which claims about 12,000 locations across the country.

But while these coffee shops certainly have a loyal (and outspoken) following, consumers have been tightening their budgets in recent months as dining out gets more costly. Countless calculations and experiments pepper headlines about how much the average person might save per month if he or she were to make a coffee at home every day instead of grabbing one from the nearest shop. These little indulgences certainly add up; a standard 16 ounce Caffe Latte – with no substitutions or add-ons – from a Starbucks in southern Florida costs $7.78 after tax. If you're a hybrid worker that goes into the office three times per week and picks up a coffee on your way in, that pricey little habit adds up to over $93 in coffees for just one month alone.

Low-angle view of drink order and mobile order pickup area at Starbucks coffee with baristas visible working behind a counter, Alameda, Calif., Oct. 16, 2021. Photo courtesy Sftm. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images) Gado&solGetty Images

Coffee habits are expensive

So food and wellness site Eat This Not That recently compiled a list of several fast food chains that offer quality coffee for a fraction of the price you might encounter at a large coffee chain like Starbucks.

The list features eight fast food chains across the country that offer coffee and other breakfast items that might supplant one's daily need for a nearly $10 convenient cup of coffee. It also highlights the convenience factor: fast food chains famously serve customers at a speedier rate than many of its fast casual competitors. And with Starbucks working to solve its long lines and high app traffic which can result in extended customer wait times, many of these options present a compelling alternative for busy commuters.

Top fast food chains offer quality coffee

Here's a list of the best fast food coffees available throughout the U.S., according to the experts: