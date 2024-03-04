Expert names 8 better, cheaper fast food coffees than Starbucks or Dunkin

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Stringfield Ranch Phase 1 plat, Groom Creek cell tower up for review by county supervisors Arizona Crisis Team extends hand of support across Yavapai County Sheriff's Report: Fire destroys Paulden home Saturday ‘Leap Into the Arts’: PUSD celebrates Youth Art Month, blossoming talents of K-12 students Chamber announces theme for 46th annual Prescott Valley Days North Washington Avenue sidewalk project set to begin in Prescott Yavapai College celebrates year of lifesaving training Printing, mailing error on select sample ballots, Yavapai County Elections announces Prescott’s solid waste, recycling costs rising 40% with new contracts Badger Buddies help elementary students as role models, mentors in Prescott schools

Subscribe Now
Monday, March 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Expert names 8 better, cheaper fast food coffees than Starbucks or Dunkin

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: March 4, 2024 9:24 p.m.

For many Americans, a daily cup of coffee (or two, or perhaps even three for the busiest and most addicted among us) is a ritual as routine as putting on our shoes in the morning. 

Some of us make coffee at home, but with machines varying in size, quality, and the skill level required to brew a decent cup of coffee, results may be mixed. 

Related: Marshalls and TJ Maxx customers get very good news

And now with the return to work, as most employees are back at the office at least on a hybrid schedule, many of them opt to order coffees on the go from a chain or local cafe. It's no surprise that millions opt for Starbucks  (SBUX) , which operates approximately 16,000 locations in the U.S. alone. Another popular rival is the New England favorite Dunkin, which claims about 12,000 locations across the country. 

But while these coffee shops certainly have a loyal (and outspoken) following, consumers have been tightening their budgets in recent months as dining out gets more costly. Countless calculations and experiments pepper headlines about how much the average person might save per month if he or she were to make a coffee at home every day instead of grabbing one from the nearest shop. These little indulgences certainly add up; a standard 16 ounce Caffe Latte – with no substitutions or add-ons – from a Starbucks in southern Florida costs $7.78 after tax. If you're a hybrid worker that goes into the office three times per week and picks up a coffee on your way in, that pricey little habit adds up to over $93 in coffees for just one month alone. 

Low-angle view of drink order and mobile order pickup area at Starbucks coffee with baristas visible working behind a counter, Alameda, Calif., Oct. 16, 2021. Photo courtesy Sftm. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

Gado&solGetty Images

Coffee habits are expensive

So food and wellness site Eat This Not That recently compiled a list of several fast food chains that offer quality coffee for a fraction of the price you might encounter at a large coffee chain like Starbucks. 

The list features eight fast food chains across the country that offer coffee and other breakfast items that might supplant one's daily need for a nearly $10 convenient cup of coffee. It also highlights the convenience factor: fast food chains famously serve customers at a speedier rate than many of its fast casual competitors. And with Starbucks working to solve its long lines and high app traffic which can result in extended customer wait times, many of these options present a compelling alternative for busy commuters. 

Top fast food chains offer quality coffee

Here's a list of the best fast food coffees available throughout the U.S., according to the experts

  1. Chick Fil A: "Rich and nutty, this caramel-tasting coffee has a natural hint of sweetness," author Emily Latimer writes. A cup costs just $2.
  2. Wendy's: "Made from medium-roasted Arabica beans from Central and South America, Wendy's serves it up rich — and hot, thanks to well-insulated cups that keep the drink hotter for longer." A coffee is just 99 cents.
  3. Culver's: "The freshness of the cup, with notes of cocoa, berries, and fruit, stands out the most, thanks to the small-batch roasting process." A cup costs $2.49.
  4. Jack in the Box: "There is a smoky flavor that comes through in the roast." A cup costs around $1.59.
  5. White Castle: "The White Castle Original Restaurant Blend is roasted from 100% Arabica beans from Central and South America, which results in a rich, bold, medium-roast coffee." Coffee costs 99 cents.
  6. McDonald's: "The coffee takes well to a bit of cream and sugar, thanks to subtle notes of cocoa." Cost is around $1.
  7. Carl's Jr.: "Dark roast lovers will gravitate to this strong, aromatic coffee. It's got a deep, full-bodied taste." Cost is $1.
  8. Whataburger: "For coffee drinkers who enjoy a lighter roast, this 100% Arabica mild coffee blend may be the ticket." Cost is $1.69.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: