Chamber announces theme for 46th annual Prescott Valley Days

Originally Published: March 4, 2024 6:43 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to unveil the 46th annual Prescott Valley Days theme: “Out of This World!” This theme was selected from a pool of entries submitted by community members, with the winning submission coming from Robin Binkley.

As the winner, Robin will receive a $100 gift certificate to a local restaurant, two all-day carnival passes, and the opportunity to ride in the parade on May 11. The parade is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club.

The selection process for the theme involved a collaborative effort between the Chamber and Prescott Newspapers, Inc. Together, they organized a contest open to the public, resulting in 49 imaginative submissions via a unique platform hosted by Prescott Newspapers and the Chamber’s website. A dedicated committee comprising 15 members from various Prescott Valley partners and sponsors convened to review the entries and ultimately chose “Out of This World!” as the winning theme.

Chamber CEO Marnie Uhl expressed her delight in the overwhelming response to the contest, stating: “We were very happy to work with Prescott Newspapers to host the contest and extremely excited to have so many wonderful ideas submitted. Ultimately, it was the universal appeal and the creative opportunities that made this selection final.”

Prescott Valley Days, scheduled to take place from May 9-12 at the Findlay Toyota Center, promises a weekend packed with festivities for all ages. Highlights include Fiesta del Pueblo, carnival attractions, the parade, a cosplay contest, live music, dancing, a Wranglers football game, an array of food trucks, vendors, and much more!

For more information, visit pvchamber.org.

