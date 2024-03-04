Cadillac exec on why you should switch to an electric vehicle

While electric vehicle adoption is steadily rising, a majority of Americans still drive gas powered cars. In 2023, electric vehicles made up just 8.5% of car sales in the U.S., far behind Biden's goal of having 50% of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030. John Roth, Vice President, Global Cadillac discusses the main reasons drivers should go electric.

Full Video Transcript Below:

STEVE JANISSE: So what do you say to a customer who's right now living the ice life, right there used to an internal combustion engine, but they're not sure about an EV. How do you convince them?

JOHN ROTH: I think it's an education. Right there's three characteristics, if I may, that are must haves in the marketplace. Right? First, it's got to have range, all the Cadillac's 300 miles plus of range. So you get a comfort that, hey, I can travel to and from work, what, five days and really not need to plug it in until the weekend. Or maybe I plug it in at the office or at the store. So as the infrastructure grows, you can utilize those facilities. Or like I did, I charged at home. We have professionals available to answer those questions either before, during or after your purchase to give you that comfort. We have a whole online capability if you want to do it on your own time, digitally, and I think that's part of it, right? You start to learn things about the vehicle, right? It costs me less to charge it than it would for me to put fuel driving here and back from, you know, the West Side of town on a regular basis.

And then you really get to enjoy the ride characteristics. It is a different driving vehicle. All that center of gravity is lower in the vehicle. And so you don't have the transmission tunnel, you don't have the big hump behind the back seats for all that axle and gearing ratio. Cox Automotive tells us that by the end of the year, over a million EVs will be sold in the marketplace. So that's got to give people confidence that other consumers are looking at EVs. And then of course, price value right at the end of the day, can I afford it? And you know, with our Lyriq, you start at just over $58,000. It can go up from there. But, you know, great leasing programs, great purchase programs out there. And I think it's just a case of come give it a try.