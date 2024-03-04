Cadillac exec on why you should switch to an electric vehicle

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Stringfield Ranch Phase 1 plat, Groom Creek cell tower up for review by county supervisors Arizona Crisis Team extends hand of support across Yavapai County Sheriff's Report: Fire destroys Paulden home Saturday ‘Leap Into the Arts’: PUSD celebrates Youth Art Month, blossoming talents of K-12 students Chamber announces theme for 46th annual Prescott Valley Days North Washington Avenue sidewalk project set to begin in Prescott Yavapai College celebrates year of lifesaving training Printing, mailing error on select sample ballots, Yavapai County Elections announces Prescott’s solid waste, recycling costs rising 40% with new contracts Badger Buddies help elementary students as role models, mentors in Prescott schools

Subscribe Now
Monday, March 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Cadillac exec on why you should switch to an electric vehicle

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: March 4, 2024 8:54 p.m.

While electric vehicle adoption is steadily rising, a majority of Americans still drive gas powered cars. In 2023, electric vehicles made up just 8.5% of car sales in the U.S., far behind Biden's goal of having 50% of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030. John Roth, Vice President, Global Cadillac discusses the main reasons drivers should go electric.

Full Video Transcript Below:

STEVE JANISSE: So what do you say to a customer who's right now living the ice life, right there used to an internal combustion engine, but they're not sure about an EV. How do you convince them? 

JOHN ROTH: I think it's an education. Right there's three characteristics, if I may, that are must haves in the marketplace. Right? First, it's got to have range, all the Cadillac's 300 miles plus of range. So you get a comfort that, hey, I can travel to and from work, what, five days and really not need to plug it in until the weekend. Or maybe I plug it in at the office or at the store. So as the infrastructure grows, you can utilize those facilities. Or like I did, I charged at home. We have professionals available to answer those questions either before, during or after your purchase to give you that comfort. We have a whole online capability if you want to do it on your own time, digitally, and I think that's part of it, right? You start to learn things about the vehicle, right? It costs me less to charge it than it would for me to put fuel driving here and back from, you know, the West Side of town on a regular basis. 

And then you really get to enjoy the ride characteristics. It is a different driving vehicle. All that center of gravity is lower in the vehicle. And so you don't have the transmission tunnel, you don't have the big hump behind the back seats for all that axle and gearing ratio. Cox Automotive tells us that by the end of the year, over a million EVs will be sold in the marketplace. So that's got to give people confidence that other consumers are looking at EVs. And then of course, price value right at the end of the day, can I afford it? And you know, with our Lyriq, you start at just over $58,000. It can go up from there. But, you know, great leasing programs, great purchase programs out there. And I think it's just a case of come give it a try.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: