Apple drops its 'Spring Collection' of Apple Watch Bands and iPhone Cases

Alongside the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 and a third-party accessory from Belkin, Apple rolled out a spring collection of iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.

Rather than dropping new Fine Woven cases, Apple is growing its family of Silicone Cases with four fresh shades for the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. You can choose between Light Blue, Pink, Soft Mint, or Sunshine. True to the existing colors, these feature a soft, silicone outer and a micro-fiber inside to ensure no scratches are made.

Related: Apple Vision Pro review: I spent two weeks with a computer strapped to my face

Apple’s Silicone Case is MagSafe compatible with various accessories, including the all-important charger. You’ll also get easy access to the USB-C port and buttons like the Volume Rocker or power button. Silicone Cases for all iPhone sizes are available from Apple for $49 each. I personally have been using one, on and off, since launch and have found that it’s held up very well.

Check out the new shades here:

Apple Apple's Silicone Case with MagSafe in Sunshine for iPhone 15 Pro. Apple Apple's Silicone Case with MagSafe in Light Blue for iPhone 15 Pro. Apple Apple's Silicone Case with MagSafe in Pink for iPhone 15 Pro. Apple Apple's Silicone Case with MagSafe in Mint for iPhone 15 Pro.

If you have an Apple Watch and want a matching set, Apple’s making that a possibility. One of my favorite bands, the Sport Loop - a soft nylon weave that fits nearly any size wrist with a velcro closure - is now available in Ocean Blue or Soft Mint.

If you’re after Light Blue, Sunshine, or Soft Mint, Apple has also made these available as Sport Bands. This Apple Watch Band is better poised to handle sweat as it’s made from a fluoroelastomer and closes with a strong pin. Additionally, the Solo Loop, a solid loop stretching around your wrist, is now available in Ocean Blue, Pink, or Soft Mint.

All of those are $49, but for $99, you can get the Braided Solo Loop in Raspberry, Light Blue, or Sunshine. Like the Solo Loop, it doesn’t feature a clasp or pin and is made from an interwoven nylon that feels quite nice in hand.

Apple Apple's Solo Loop in Pink for Apple Watch Series 9. Apple Apple's Braided Solo Loop in Light Blue for Apple Watch Series 9. Apple Apple's Braided Solo Loop in Raspberry for Apple Watch Series 9. Apple Apple's Sport Loop in Soft Mint for Apple Watch Series 9. Apple Apple's Sport Band in Sunshine for Apple Watch Series 9.

The entire new spring collection of iPhone cases and Apple Watch Bands is available from Apple now.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024