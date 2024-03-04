OFFERS
Monday, March 04
Amazon builds a whole new kind of store

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: March 4, 2024 9:51 p.m.

If you're a red-blooded, self-respecting American citizen, chances are, you have made a purchase or two from an online shop. 

And if you have, there are even better chances that more than a few of those purchases were made on none other than Amazon  (AMZN) , the largest online retailer in the world.

Amazon offers more than 12 million SKUs (or stock keeping units, the industry term for a unique product or inventory item)  and many of these are available for fast and free delivery if you're a Prime member. Many of us have gotten used to the convenience of purchasing an important (or not super vital, but fun to have) item on Amazon only to see it show up on the front porch a day later. In some cases and markets, Amazon even offers same-day delivery, an fulfillment option it has been working to build out in recent years.

But Prime members get access to much more than just free shipping these days. Some other perks include Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service, unlimited photo storage, early access to deals and promotions, and savings at Whole Foods. 

The latter is especially important to Amazon as it tries to build out its in-person shopping efforts, which, outside of Whole Foods, have been met with differing reception around the country. The truth of the matter is most of us think of Amazon as an online hub, so its 2017 acquisition of Whole Foods remains the first line of defense in bolstering its brick-and-mortar ambitions.

Amazon rolls out new retail concept

It may come as no surprise, then, that Amazon is rolling out a new store concept with Whole Foods at the forefront. In early March, the retail giant announced it would be rolling out the Whole Foods Market Daily Shop, a condensed version of its already wildly popular Whole Foods grocery chain.

The Whole Foods Market Daily Shop will open its first store on 1175 Third Ave. in New York City, located in the Upper East Side, later in 2024. The store will be between 7,000 and 14,000 square feet – far smaller than a typical Whole Foods' average 40,000 square foot footprint – and offer the typical conveniences one might expect at a Manhattan corner store. 

Some of these items include staples like:

  • Fresh produce
  • Meat
  • Seafood
  • Pre-prepared foods like sandwiches and packed meals
  • Bread
  • Alcohol
  • Supplements

The store will also feature some local favorites and goods by Whole Foods' more affordable in-house brand, 365 by Whole Foods Market.

A rendering of Whole Foods Market Daily Shop's entrance, featuring fresh produce and a coffee bar. Image: Whole Foods

Whole foods

The Whole Foods Market Daily Shop will also be the first to include Juice & Java, a coffee and smoothie shop, for customers to enjoy while they browse.

“At our new store formats, we’re tailoring every square foot to the unique, fast-paced needs of urban lifestyles. We’re excited to introduce a new way for our customers to quickly pick up their Whole Foods Market favorites – from grab-and-go meals to that last-minute dinner ingredient – making the early morning or after work grocery trips more efficient and enjoyable,” said Christina Minardi, Executive Vice President Growth & Development, Whole Foods Market & Amazon. “Expanding our footprint with Whole Foods Market Daily Shop is key to our growth, fostering deeper customer connections, and advancing our purpose to nourish people and the planet.”

Whole Foods plans to expand the concept in the greater New York City area first, then depending on its reception and success, it has ambitions to open more stores across the country.

