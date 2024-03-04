A major airline just named a color after itself

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Printing, mailing error on select sample ballots, Yavapai County Elections announces Prescott’s solid waste, recycling costs rising 40% with new contracts Badger Buddies help elementary students as role models, mentors in Prescott schools Prescott mayoral recall effort eyes November election; if recall petitions are successful, others can go through process to be on ballot Need2Know: MGM digital marketing services expand into Prescott area; Pinnacle Bank opening new branch in Frontier Village Roadwork Ahead: White Spar Trailhead construction underway as of March 1 Prescott school board to vote on preliminary budget Tuesday; proposal seeks 3% across-the-board faculty, staff pay increases Superintendent’s Corner: PUSD — we’ve got options! Prescott Sunup Rotary celebrates 1st rubber duck adoption 86,000 gallons of gasoline leaks from store in Chino Valley

Subscribe Now
Monday, March 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

A major airline just named a color after itself

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: March 4, 2024 4:49 p.m.

There is the Tiffany  (TIF)  blue, the Christian Louboutin red and, whether in fashion or other industries, plenty of other colors that are meant to connect customers with a specific brand or product. 

An airline that has been working hard to connect its image with luxury over the last few years, Turkish Airlines is now trying to make the color of its logo that also appears on planes known as "Turkish Airlines Red."

Related: The Country's Busiest Airport Will Soon Have a Luxury Terminal For VIPs

As part of a partnership with the Pantone Color Institute which researches color trends and works with brands looking to cement an association with one, the Istanbul-based airline has named "Turkish Airlines Red" as its signature color.

New color marks 'significant milestone in brand's evolution,' airline says

"Our collaboration with Pantone Color Institute to create 'Turkish Airlines Red' marks a significant milestone in our brand's evolution," Turkish Airlines SVP, Communications Rafet Fatih Özgür said in a statement. "This distinct color highlights our visual identity and celebrates our expanding global footprint with the addition of Australia to our route network."

More travel stories:

The above-mentioned Australia expansion refers to the Istanbul-Melbourne flight that Turkish Airlines ran for the first time on March 2. TK168 runs on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner  (BA)  and is designed with a refueling and passenger pickup stop in Singapore 9 hours and 45 minutes into the flight. The remaining flight from Singapore to Melbourne takes just under seven hours.

It also means that, with the exception of Antarctica, Turkish Airlines now flies to six out of the world's seven continents. The red, which is similar to the signature color of Australian flagship carrier Qantas Airways  (QUBSF) , is an effort for Turkish Airlines to promote recognition of its brand in different parts of the world.

A Turkish Airlines airplane is seen on an airport tarmac. The carrier has added a new color scheme to its aircraft.

Shutterstock

Here is what a brand color can do for an airline

"A bold red hue whose courageous attitude and trailblazing spirit promises the excitement of new experiences and the thrill of novel adventures, Turkish Airlines Red, awakens our passion to embark on a journey into the unexplored," Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement.

Along with Qantas and Turkish Airlines, a number of other airlines use colors that, while not formally trademarked, are commonly associated with the airline. 

Emirates Airlines is another carrier that uses a bright, lipstick-style red while the Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airlines logo makes use of a gold color that alludes to luxury and United Arab Emirates wealth. For Turkish Airlines, the red links back to the color featured on the home country’s flag. 

“In the realm of airline marketing, a strong narrative or unique selling point is crucial,” CNBC airlines reporter Lindsay Josephs wrote on LinkedIn in May 2023. “It enables the audience to connect with the brand on a deeper level, forging an emotional bond that goes beyond mere ticket sales.”

While this shade of red is not anything different from what was already featured on Turkish Airlines planes and other parts of the Turkish Airlines brand, naming it is a way to raise the brand’s awareness and cement it in customers’ recognition as “their” color.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: