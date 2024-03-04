A major airline just named a color after itself

There is the Tiffany (TIF) blue, the Christian Louboutin red and, whether in fashion or other industries, plenty of other colors that are meant to connect customers with a specific brand or product.

An airline that has been working hard to connect its image with luxury over the last few years, Turkish Airlines is now trying to make the color of its logo that also appears on planes known as "Turkish Airlines Red."

As part of a partnership with the Pantone Color Institute which researches color trends and works with brands looking to cement an association with one, the Istanbul-based airline has named "Turkish Airlines Red" as its signature color.

New color marks 'significant milestone in brand's evolution,' airline says

"Our collaboration with Pantone Color Institute to create 'Turkish Airlines Red' marks a significant milestone in our brand's evolution," Turkish Airlines SVP, Communications Rafet Fatih Özgür said in a statement. "This distinct color highlights our visual identity and celebrates our expanding global footprint with the addition of Australia to our route network."

The above-mentioned Australia expansion refers to the Istanbul-Melbourne flight that Turkish Airlines ran for the first time on March 2. TK168 runs on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (BA) and is designed with a refueling and passenger pickup stop in Singapore 9 hours and 45 minutes into the flight. The remaining flight from Singapore to Melbourne takes just under seven hours.

It also means that, with the exception of Antarctica, Turkish Airlines now flies to six out of the world's seven continents. The red, which is similar to the signature color of Australian flagship carrier Qantas Airways (QUBSF) , is an effort for Turkish Airlines to promote recognition of its brand in different parts of the world.

A Turkish Airlines airplane is seen on an airport tarmac. The carrier has added a new color scheme to its aircraft. Shutterstock

Here is what a brand color can do for an airline

"A bold red hue whose courageous attitude and trailblazing spirit promises the excitement of new experiences and the thrill of novel adventures, Turkish Airlines Red, awakens our passion to embark on a journey into the unexplored," Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement.

Along with Qantas and Turkish Airlines, a number of other airlines use colors that, while not formally trademarked, are commonly associated with the airline.

Emirates Airlines is another carrier that uses a bright, lipstick-style red while the Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airlines logo makes use of a gold color that alludes to luxury and United Arab Emirates wealth. For Turkish Airlines, the red links back to the color featured on the home country’s flag.

“In the realm of airline marketing, a strong narrative or unique selling point is crucial,” CNBC airlines reporter Lindsay Josephs wrote on LinkedIn in May 2023. “It enables the audience to connect with the brand on a deeper level, forging an emotional bond that goes beyond mere ticket sales.”

While this shade of red is not anything different from what was already featured on Turkish Airlines planes and other parts of the Turkish Airlines brand, naming it is a way to raise the brand’s awareness and cement it in customers’ recognition as “their” color.