Women hold less than 30% of AI roles

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Printing, mailing error on select sample ballots, Yavapai County Elections announces Prescott’s solid waste, recycling costs rising 40% with new contracts Badger Buddies help elementary students as role models, mentors in Prescott schools Prescott mayoral recall effort eyes November election; if recall petitions are successful, others can go through process to be on ballot Need2Know: MGM digital marketing services expand into Prescott area; Pinnacle Bank opening new branch in Frontier Village Roadwork Ahead: White Spar Trailhead construction underway as of March 1 Prescott school board to vote on preliminary budget Tuesday; proposal seeks 3% across-the-board faculty, staff pay increases Superintendent’s Corner: PUSD — we’ve got options! Prescott Sunup Rotary celebrates 1st rubber duck adoption 86,000 gallons of gasoline leaks from store in Chino Valley

Subscribe Now
Sunday, March 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Women hold less than 30% of AI roles

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: March 3, 2024 10 p.m.

Women are underrepresented in a wide variety of fields and as the artificial intelligence industry gains steam, the gender disparity becomes even more clear. According to a study by Deloitte, women hold less than 30% of roles in artificial intelligence globally. Sallie Krawcheck, CEO Ellevest, joined TheStreet to discuss this gap as well as what her company is doing to fix this.

Full Video Transcript Below:

SARA SILVERSTEIN: And is it true that 30% of global AI jobs are held by women? Only 30%?

SALLIE KRAWCHECK: So many things. Isn't it, so many things when you look at technology, when you look at finance as well, that these have been really male dominated industries. There are a lot of great efforts to bring women into all of these areas. But when you look at the top, it's still tends to be more male.

SARA SILVERSTEIN: And how does that impact how women end up using financial services, how women end up using AI, or how AI and financial services treat women?

SALLIE KRAWCHECK: Well, now you're asking, why does Ellevest exist? Right so what do we know? We know that women don't invest as much as men do. We know it costs women hundreds of thousands for some women, millions over the course of their lives. We on Wall Street back when I was running some of the big Wall Street businesses, knew why. Ah, women are risk averse. Everybody everybody knows women are risk averse. Oh my gosh, they don't like trading. Need more financial education. There were these reasons why women didn't invest in much and all of them were her fault. And we just stayed it like it was a flat out fact. 

At Ellevest, we said, wait a second. That could be one reason why she doesn't invest as much. And another could be that in an industry that's overwhelmingly male, where if you look around the floor here of the New York Stock exchange, overwhelmingly male, financial advisors have been overwhelmingly male, money managers, even with women outperforming men is mutual fund managers. Over like 98% of mutual fund dollars are managed by men. Ellevest said, wait a second, maybe the industry, men built the industry for men, didn't mean to, didn't set out to, didn't know they were doing it. Maybe we should build a business that centers women. And by doing that, maybe then we can encourage women to become more involved with their finances and to invest more. And it's exactly what we're doing. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: