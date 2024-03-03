Legendary rock band reveals 2024 summer tour ticket sales

A solid lineup of classic rock bands have scheduled North American tours this year, and by far the biggest will be the Rolling Stones' 19-show Hackney Diamonds Tour, which opens April 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston and is set to close July 17 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Star rock bands from the 1970's and 80's Styx and Foreigner team up for their Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour that opens June 11 in Grand Rapids, Mich., and continues through Aug. 8 in Sioux Falls, S.D. Opening up for these two popular bands is former Babys and Bad English frontman John Waite, which completes an all-star trio for each night of the tour.

Tour celebrates Steve Miller Band anniversary

When the summer rolls around, another trio of iconic rock and roll bands embark on a 16-show 2024 Summer Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard, Journey and the Steve Miller Band, opening July 13 in Atlanta and closing Aug. 30 in San Diego. In some markets, Heart and Cheap Trick will appear on the tour.

The tour coincides with the Steve Miller Band's celebration of the 50th anniversary of the band's blockbuster album "The Joker" with the March 4 release of J50: The Evolution of The Joker 3LP and 7-inch disc. The box set features 27 previously unreleased demos, live performances, studio outtakes and rehearsals from Miller's personal archive, including eight never-before heard songs.

For classic rock and some funk and soul, fans can catch Chicago and Earth Wind & Fire on their Heart & Soul Tour that starts July 10 in Maryland Heights, Mo., and ends Sept. 7 in Palm Desert, Calif.

Phish schedules summer tour

Popular jam band Phish, which is already scheduled to follow U2 at the spectacular Las Vegas Sphere April 18-21, has revealed ticket sales details for its 26-date summer tour, which begins July 19 with three shows at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass.

After the opening shows, the tour continues on at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., July 23-24; Alpine Valley Music Theater in East Troy, Wis., July 26-28; Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, July 30-31; Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind., Aug. 2-4; Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., Aug. 6-7; Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, N.Y., Aug. 9-11; Mondegreen, The Woodlands in Dover, Del., Aug. 15-18; and Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo., Aug. 29-Sept. 1.

Phish is using a ticket request process, which is currently underway at tickets.phish.com until March 11 at noon Eastern time.

Tickets will be mobile delivery only, and the system doesn't guarantee that fans will be able to buy tickets. If buyers are granted tickets, they will receive a separate ticket confirmation email, and each show will be charged in separate transactions from March 11 through March 13.

Buyers will receive a ticket request summary email with the status of all ticket requests when the process is complete. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 15 at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Specific ticketing information for each show is available at phish.com/tours.

The latest release from Phish will be The Spectrum '97, a live 6-CD box set that is currently available by pre-order at drygoods.phish.com and will be available in stores March 15.

