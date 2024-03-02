Obituary: Roberta Delle Perkins

Roberta Delle Perkins born on 12/8/34 to Claude and Cina Langston in Dongola, IL, passed on 2/20/24 in Prescott, AZ after a short illness. Roberta was a sweet spirited lady with a great sense of humor, a smile on her face and a song in her heart. Roberta is survived by her son Christian Berry and wife Suzi, Chino Valley, AZ. Daughters Donna Hoaglund, Goodrich, TX, Shannon Alley, Humboldt, AZ and Sister Evelyn Wilson. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Roberta is preceded in death by her parents Claude and Cina Langston, husband Neil Perkins, Jr, sons Richard and David Berry, daughter Pamela Chronis and ten brothers and sisters. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 19 at 1:00 pm, Willow Creek Inn, 2516 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301. Food and beverage will be served. Information provided by the family.