Obituary: Margaret Christine Smith

Margaret Christine Smith. (Courtesy)

Margaret Christine Smith. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 2, 2024 8:05 p.m.

Margaret Christine Smith, age 100, passed peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 17, in Prescott, Arizona with family by her side.

She was born in Morris, Alabama in 1923 to Nina Pearl Farley and Christopher Columbus Farley. Margaret, the only daughter, was the oldest of seven children. A pioneering woman, Margaret enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1943 and achieved the rank of Sergeant by the end of the second world war. She was awarded the American Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal and is enshrined in the Women in Military Service for America Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Margaret and James Murray Smith married in Prescott, Arizona and remained happily married for more than 54 years until James’ death in 1999. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church and later a member of the Prescott Community Church. She and James spent six decades enjoying their beloved home on South Mount Vernon Avenue.

She is remembered for her sharp wit, elegant style, sense of humor, devotion to family and friends and is lovingly referred to as “Margie” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her three daughters, Lynn McFalls (John) of San Antonio, TX, Debbie Smith of Prescott, AZ, and Janet Simpson (Robi) of New Braunfels, TX; three grandchildren, Tony McFalls, Kiersten Stein and Satine Simpson; and four great-grandchildren, Sean McFalls, Bridget Stein, C.J. Stein and Gracie Stein.

A private family memorial service will be held on March 8 at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to leave a condolence for Margaret’s family. Her family has requested donations to Gentiva Hospice in place of flowers. Donations in Margaret’s name may be sent to: Gentiva Hospice Foundation - Prescott Branch, 3107 Clearwater Dr., Prescott, AZ 86305.

Information provided by the family.

