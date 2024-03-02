OFFERS
Saturday, March 02
Obituary: David Martinez

David Martinez. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 2, 2024 8:02 p.m.

David Martinez (Papa) was born in Superior, Arizona, Nov. 8, 1951 and grew up in Prescott, Arizona, with his siblings, Steve, Diana, Elaine and Annette. He graduated from Prescott High School in 1969 and married his high school sweetheart, Cherry Davis in 1970.

David served in the U.S. Army for two years as a motor transportation operator. Following his honorable discharge, he trained to become an electrician and worked in the Prescott and Phoenix areas for 40 years.

One of David’s biggest passions was performing music for others. He sang and played bass and guitar in several bands throughout the years, including most recently the Neon Raiders. David performed for audiences all over the state of Arizona.

His only passion greater than his love of music, was his love and dedication to his family. David was the most loving father and Papa to his three children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and was also a compassionate mentor to so many others, nieces, nephews and friends.

He passed away peacefully at the age of 72 on Feb. 28, 2024.

David is predeceased by his sons, Jared and Charles, his sisters, Elaine and Diana, and his parents, Pascual and Nellie. He is survived by his wife, Cherry; daughter, Jennifer; brother, Steve; grandchildren, Luke, David, Sirenna, Zakkary, Diego, Gabriel and Connor; and great-grandchildren, Jared and Parker.

A memorial service, followed by a celebration of life potluck, will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

