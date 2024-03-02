Obituary: Bernice Damaris (Siemens) Chartier

Bernice Damaris (Siemens) Chartier of Prescott, Arizona was greeted by her Heavenly Father at the age of 81 on the afternoon of Feb. 26, 2024. God met her at the entrance of Heaven proclaiming “...well done, my good and faithful servant” (Matthew 25:23). Bernice (Berny) was born on Aug. 28, 1942 to George and Ruth Siemens in Spencer, Iowa.

Berny’s youth was filled with adventure as her family moved around the United States because her father was a Baptist minister. The family settled in Denver, Colorado where her dad took a position as Vice President of the Baptist Bible College where a certain young man, Gerald “Garry” Chartier Sr. was studying. Berny, a city girl, quickly became smitten with Garry, a country boy, and the two were married (much to the chagrin of her father) on a snowy Feb. 18, 1961. Living in Brush, Colorado, the young couple welcomed a son, Garry Jr. and enjoyed building a life together. In the spring of 1965, they made the pilgrimage to Prescott, with an eventful journey through the ice-packed Wolf Creek Pass. Together, Berny and Garry founded Chartier Brothers Drywall in Prescott; serving the Prescott Community for over 36 years. Berny assisted with the business by doing the bookkeeping and whatever else was needed to be done to advance this new, thriving company. Cindy completed the family in May of 1966. Berny and Garry initially attended Prescott Heights Baptist Church before dedicating their life to the ministry of First Baptist Church, now known as Solid Rock Christian Fellowship.

Berny was an amazing cook, creating delicious recipes passed down by her mother, including the mouth watering chocolate roll made to celebrate the Christmas season. Berny devoured gallons of homemade ice cream made by her husband, offering praise and occasional constructive criticism.

She worked tirelessly alongside her husband building nine houses in the Prescott area and many apartments, decorating them with flair and current trends. Berny loved a sunset cruise on the smooth, ultramarine waters of Lake Powell in their boat, family popcorn nights, and picking fresh peaches from the family orchard.

Above all, Berny loved her family. Supporting her grandchildren, she would often be seen cheering courtside at various sporting events. Shopping days with Grandma were a cherished ritual. Join her for lunch at New Frontiers and you could have anything you wanted!

She is survived by her husband, Garry Sr. of 63 years; her son and daughter-in-law, Garry Jr. and Amanda Chartier and their children Garrett and Abigail; her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Jim Laipple and their children, Olivia, Paul, Erica, Andrew, Bryan and Amy; and great-grandchildren Madilyn, Brooklyn, Tucker, Stephanie and Juliet; sister Muriel Hibbs and her son Robbie; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Berny was greeted in Heaven with sheer joy by so many saints including her parents, George and Ruth Siemens, brothers Jim and David Siemens and sisters Adelle Anderson and Lois Dicus. Berny mourned the untimely passing of her granddaughter Kari.

Berny’s life verse was Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” She lived her life clinging to the promise found in this passage. Her last year of Earthly dwelling was filled with health challenges and obstacles and this verse empowered her to say, while laying in a hospital bed: “God is good, all the time.” Thank you, Grandma Berny, for the life you led, the love you so freely gave and the people you encouraged us all to be!

Please join us as we celebrate Berny’s life on Friday, March 8th at 1:00 in the afternoon at the Solid Rock Christian Fellowship (downtown), with a reception immediately following. Donations in her memory may be made to the 5 & 2 Soup Kitchen at the Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina Street, Prescott, AZ 86303.

We are so thankful for the dedicated health professionals at Dignity Health in Prescott who tenderly cared for Berny as she took her last breath here on Earth. We appreciate Hampton Funeral Home that was entrusted with the arrangements.

Information provided by the funeral home.