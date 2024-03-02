Obituary: Alton Cheney

Alton Cheney, fondly known as Al or Big Al, was born to Alton and Hazel Cheney on Sept. 19, 1920, in Springfield, Mass. He passed away on Jan. 29, 2024, in Flagstaff, Arizona.

He is survived by his three sons, Bruce (Nelia), of Fallston, MD; Warren, (Cheryl) from Vancouver, WA, and Bill (Donna), living in Flagstaff, AZ. He also had 9 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lillian (Lee) M. (Osberg) Cheney, who passed away in 2010. One other son, Peter, passed away in 1975.

Al was an Eagle Boy Scout with bronze, gold and silver palms. In 1942 he graduated from Yale with an engineering degree. Also, in the preceding year he obtained his license to fly a single engine airplane. From 1942 - 1944 he served in WWII in the Army Air Corps as a classification officer. In career #1 he worked for Rexnord, Inc., formerly known as the Chain Belt Co. of Milwaukee, Wisconsin as a production and sales engineer.

In 1980 he graduated from John Marshall Law School. In 1982, he passed the Arizona bar exam and began his second career. He worked in the Prescott area for 20 years, serving the elderly with wills, probates, and trusts. Al would only charge $100 an hour instead of the $300 going rate. He did a lot of pro bono work as well. His motto in life was “Helping others, helps me.”

He was a member of the United Methodist Church for 88 years, a member of the Prescott Sunrise Lions Club for 40 years. Also, a member of the Retired Officers Association (TROA). He was the past director and treasurer of the Prescott Senior Daycare Center (8 years) and the Director of Memorial Society of Prescott (5 years). He and Lee were also members of the Prescott Outings Club. Al volunteered at Good Samaritan Hospice for 10 years, as well.

Al lived a full life of 103 years, with service to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and service to others. He will be missed by his family and many friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Prescott, AZ on April 6th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that gifts be given to the Prescott United Methodist Church.

Information provided by the family.