How to get the best deals on international flights

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona's new voting laws that require proof of citizenship are not discriminatory, a US judge rules US appeals court ruling could allow mine development on Oak Flat, land sacred to Apaches Maggie’s Hospice in Prescott earns five-star Medicare rating, one of two in the state to earn the recognition Prescott High celebrates CTE Month with lunch fair, visit to Mountain Institute CTED campus Picture This: Golden colors on a sunny day Highway 69 QuikTrip gets recommendation of approval from Prescott P&Z Two-day unity celebration at YC honors Black History, celebrates campus and community belonging Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers event is March 2 at Pine Ridge Marketplace Craig Brown seeking re-election as District 4 county supervisor Three former Department of Education employees charged with defrauding Arizona voucher program

Subscribe Now
Saturday, March 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

How to get the best deals on international flights

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: March 2, 2024 4 p.m.

Brian Kelly, better known as The Points Guy, predicts that 2024 will be the busiest travel year on record - so you’ll definitely want to make sure you’re getting the best deals. But how? The Points Guy sat down with TheStreet’s J.D. Durkin to discuss how you can search for and take advantage the best prices for your trip.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: The Points Guy predicts 2024 is set to be the busiest travel year on record. Talk to me about tips and tricks that you have for travelers when it comes to finding the best deals, Brian?

BRIAN KELLY: Yeah, so the good thing is, you know, 2021, 22, we saw crazy inflation and flight prices. We were seeing 20% increases month over month. You know, everyone was shocked at 8% year over year inflation. But in travel, any traveler knows there were times when flying to LA was like flying to Europe. Luckily, those prices have come down, especially domestically. But it can be still, you know, where it's really pinching consumers is internationally. Everyone wants - I'm going to Tokyo tomorrow. Everyone wants, you know, Europe was two years ago. 

Finally, we can go back now. People are going to Australia, New Zealand and those flight prices are really, really high. I think my best tip for people with points there is still so many points, deals out there, but use technology to sniff out the best points deals out there. There are a bunch of different websites now point.me, seats.arrow, expert flyer. These are tools you pay like $10 a month and they scan all the availability and they'll actually send you alerts when availability opens up. So I have a friend joining me in Tokyo and it was 200,000 miles. He's like, I can't afford that. But I said set alerts and lo and behold, United opened up 75,000 mile tickets within two weeks of departure. So to get the best deals, sometimes you got to have some cojones and like hold it out because the airlines last minute released tons of low level reward space.

J.D. DURKIN: And talk to me about some of the do's and don'ts with regards to seasonality. I'd imagine it's more expensive to fly during the summer when we're dealing with summer blend gasoline as opposed to some of the winter months, winter blend gasoline a bit cheaper on average to produce, and we see that reflected in the airfare, right?

BRIAN KELLY: Yeah so this is what I mean. So peak summer travel, Europe, you're going to get hosed if you're especially if you're buying it now and you're not willing. What I recommend to get lower prices flexibility. So google.com/flights. So everyone a lot of people use Google Flights. Here's the trick. There's a feature called explore and what you can do in Google flights, you click the Explore tab and you put in say you live in New York City and you want to go to Europe for a week in June, and it'll pull in all the different cities you can go to in Europe. 

So you may be able to save half the price by flying to an airport that's within train distance from Paris where you wanted to go. So be flexible, try out a new city. And also when you book award tickets, many people don't take advantage of stopovers. For example, Air France, if you booked New York to Paris, round trip, it's the same amount of miles. If you fly New York, Paris and then add in Paris, Budapest flight and then fly home Budapest, New York, same amount of miles, a couple of bucks in taxes and fees. So it's a great way to stretch the value, see multiple cities and avoid having to pay for extra tickets when you're already traveling. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: