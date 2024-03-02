OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona's new voting laws that require proof of citizenship are not discriminatory, a US judge rules US appeals court ruling could allow mine development on Oak Flat, land sacred to Apaches Maggie’s Hospice in Prescott earns five-star Medicare rating, one of two in the state to earn the recognition Prescott High celebrates CTE Month with lunch fair, visit to Mountain Institute CTED campus Picture This: Golden colors on a sunny day Highway 69 QuikTrip gets recommendation of approval from Prescott P&Z Two-day unity celebration at YC honors Black History, celebrates campus and community belonging Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers event is March 2 at Pine Ridge Marketplace Craig Brown seeking re-election as District 4 county supervisor Three former Department of Education employees charged with defrauding Arizona voucher program

Subscribe Now
Saturday, March 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Arizona's new voting laws that require proof of citizenship are not discriminatory, a US judge rules

Voters deliver their ballots to a polling station in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2020. In a ruling Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton is upholding most of the provisions of new Arizona laws that would require counties to verify the status of registered voters who haven’t provided proof of U.S. citizenship and cross-check voter registration information with various government databases. (Matt York/AP, File)

Voters deliver their ballots to a polling station in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2020. In a ruling Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton is upholding most of the provisions of new Arizona laws that would require counties to verify the status of registered voters who haven’t provided proof of U.S. citizenship and cross-check voter registration information with various government databases. (Matt York/AP, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 2, 2024 8 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$12.50

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

52 WEEKS
$135

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 52 WEEKS

DAY PASS
$2.00

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: