Uber Eats driver refuses to deliver a personal order due to beliefs

A driver for Uber Eats refused to deliver a users’ personal order and instead delivered to them a personal message.

A user on Reddit made a post on the platform claiming that after they put in an order through Uber Eats for a Plan B pill to be picked up at a local CVS, the driver who was assigned to handle the request informed the user through an in-app message that they cannot “accept and deliver” the order knowing what the pill is used for, and asked them to “reconsider” the decision.

“This guy accepts the order, and he’s on a bike, so it took him about 40 mins just to get to the CVS,” wrote the user. “Then he sits outside the CVS for an additional 30 minutes, before sending me this message.”

Plan B is emergency contraception that is used to prevent pregnancy, it is considered a backup birth control method.

The Reddit user claimed that the situation has left them “embarrassed" and "a little upset.” They also said that the driver did not cancel the order, which left them without the option to get reassigned to another driver.

In a response to a comment under their post, the user claimed that they ended up having to contact Uber support in order to get reconnected to another driver that would handle the order. They also stated that they are having trouble figuring out how to report the previous driver after they were reconnected to new one.

This is not the first time an Uber driver has refused to fulfill a request due to their personal beliefs. In 2019, an Uber driver left a passenger on the side of the road after he learned that he was driving her to an abortion clinic, claiming that she was “making a mistake.”

Uber later confirmed that it removed the driver from the app for violating its community guidelines.

Even though Uber requires its drivers to complete a background check before hiring them and also conducts annual rerun checks that look into its drivers’ driving and criminal history, the rideshare company has managed to land itself in hot water as a number of users have accused its drivers of inappropriate behavior.

Uber is currently facing a plethora of coordinated lawsuits that are accusing the company of not doing enough to protect passengers from being sexually assaulted by its drivers.

Between 2017 and 2020, Uber reported that it has received over 10,000 reports of sexual assaults incident and rapes that took place during rides.

