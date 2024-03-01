The government issued a travel warning for this popular Spring Break destination

With Spring Break season coming up fast, many college students will be heading over to a few popular destinations.

For generations, domestic destinations such as Las Vegas and Daytona Beach as well as Mexico's Cancun and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic have welcomed hordes of young adults looking to spend a few days kicking back in the sun.

While large resort towns are generally the safest part of a country for foreign visitors, the U.S.. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico sent the "thousands of U.S. citizens [who will] visit Mexico during spring break" to be mindful of their surroundings and generally "travel smart."

Mexico's Tulum has skyrocketed in tourist interest and popularity over the last five years. Shutterstock

'Exercise increased caution in the downtown areas of popular locations...'

"Travelers should maintain a high level of situational awareness, avoid areas where illicit activities occur, and promptly depart from potentially dangerous situations," the embassy wrote in a travel alert sent out on Feb. 26. "U.S. citizens should exercise increased caution in the downtown areas of popular spring break locations including Cancun, Playa Del Carmen, and Tulum, especially after dark."

The warning is a reminder for travelers about what is traditionally a rowdy time rather than an update on the security situation in Mexico. With the exception of certain states that have high levels of gang-related crime, the State Department has long placed Mexico under the "Exercised Increased Caution" advisory that is also in place for countries such as Germany and France.

The warning also draws attention to excessive alcohol consumption as Spring Break is often associated with heavy drinking and partying while lowered inhibitions can put some into difficult situations that will be especially dangerous in a foreign country.

Going to Spring Break? Here are some easy ways to keep safe

The embassy urges U.S. citizens to be mindful of theft, sexual assaults and drownings as well as other water risks that occur every year.

Drunk or belligerent behavior can also lead one to be arrested based on laws that may be stricter than back home (or put one in a situation in which one will struggle to communicate with the officer.)

"Drink responsibly and always watch your drink. If you begin to feel ill, seek medical attention immediately," the Embassy wrote. "Report cases of suspected unregulated or contaminated alcohol to the Mexican Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk by filing a report online at the COFEPRIS website."

Earlier this year, a U.S. Embassy sent out a similar advisory for the island nation of Jamaica at the peak of snowbird season amid a rise in homicides in the country that broke a past record.

While almost all of them were gang-related, the embassy and the State Department have been urging visitors to the country to be mindful as "local police often do not respond effectively to serious criminal incidents" while an unexpected medical emergency without insurance can lead to "bills in the tens of thousands of dollars, with air ambulance service to the United States in the range of $30,000-$50,000."

At the same time, Delta Air Lines (DAL) has recently named Jamaica's Montego Bay among the cities seeing the most new demand among its customers as a popular vacation destination.

