Taco Bell menu drops a number of popular items

Ever since Taco Bell dropped the Mexican Pizza, fans of the chain have worried about how secure their favorite menu items are.

The chain has shown itself willing to take away fan-favorite items — even if the plan always was to bring back the Mexican Pizza.

The problem is that the Mexican chain has such a diverse menu and it often makes changes. It does not, however, have limitless space for cooking, so when it adds things it needs to take away others.

On the other hand, those changes are part of the fun for fans of the Yum Brands (YUM) chain. Taco Bell seems to add new items almost every week, although in fact it's generally every few weeks.

The chain recently laid out a host of new menu additions, some that it has already made and others it will make later this year.

Those include the Cantina Chicken Menu, five items using the chain's new oven-roasted shredded chicken. That menu also brings a bunch of new ingredients to the chain, including purple cabbage, pico de gallo, a white corn taco shell, and an addition to the brand’s sauce packet lineup, Avocado Verde Salsa.

All those new items are needed for the new Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Taco (soft or crispy), Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, and the Cantina Chicken Bowl.

Beside those nationwide additions Taco Bell has added the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada and plans to add Crispy Chicken Nuggets and Cheesy Street Chalupas later this year.

The chain has given customers a lot of new items, but, again, to make that happen some old favorites will have to go away.

Taco Bell did bring back the Mexican Pizza. Image source&colon TheStreet

Taco Bell taking many items off the menu

Taco Bell plans to remove a number of menu items. The changes have happened at some locations, according to a post from Markie Devo on Instagram.

In theory, the changes are supposed to happen on March 21, but many items will not be available at some locations much sooner than that. Essentially, as supplies run out, the items will fall off the menu.

The affected menu items are:

Power Bowl (steak chicken, and vegetable options.

Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito

Double Berry Freeze

Taco Bell has also dropped a number of combo deals including the Cheesy Gordita Crunch Box, the Bell Breakfast Box featuring the Crunchwrap, and the Chicken Enchilada Burrito combo among others.

Devo cast doubt as to whether the changes will be permanent.

"Here’s all the items leaving on 3/21 to make way for the new Cantina menu (that will prob only last a good month)," he wrote.

Taco Bell adds partnerships, brings back beloved dessert

Taco Bell has built its current incarnation around the success of the Doritos Locos Taco, That partnership with the PepsiCo (PEP) brand set the stage for its current fever pitch of limited-time offers.

The fast-food giant plans to continue that momentum in 2024 with another snack-chip collaboration.

"Finally making its long-speculated debut, the Cheez-It Crunchwrap is landing nationwide this year in a BIG way," the chain said.

"Giving fans one of the most surprising menu item collaborations ever, the Cheez-It Crunchwrap features a real Cheez-It cracker 16 times the size of a normal one, with seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, and all the classic Crunchwrap fixings, all wrapped inside a folded tortilla," the chain shared.

That won't be its only partnership in 2024. It also has plans for menu items working with sauce makers Secret Aardvark and Disha Hot, while it's also adding new beverages by partnering with Beekeeper Coffee.

Taco Bell also brought back a new take on a beloved dessert item, albeit in a limited way.

"Portland-based ice cream company [Salt & Straw,] famous for making delicious ice cream with innovative [flavors, is] now revolutionizing the ice cream taco," the chain said.

"The two brands joined forces for the Live Más Live event, treating fans to the all new Taco Bell x Salt & Straw always-crispy Ice Cream Chocolate Taco, made with hand-pressed waffle cones, fresh-made cinnamon ancho ice cream dipped in single-origin chocolate, studded with toasted brown rice and complete with sweet sauces and dips," the chain said in a news release.

Taco Bell has not shared whether the new-look Ice Cream Chocolate Taco will make its way to stores.