Maggie's Hospice in Prescott earns five-star Medicare rating, one of two in the state to earn the recognition Prescott High celebrates CTE Month with lunch fair, visit to Mountain Institute CTED campus Picture This: Golden colors on a sunny day Highway 69 QuikTrip gets recommendation of approval from Prescott P&Z Two-day unity celebration at YC honors Black History, celebrates campus and community belonging Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers event is March 2 at Pine Ridge Marketplace Craig Brown seeking re-election as District 4 county supervisor Three former Department of Education employees charged with defrauding Arizona voucher program Arizona Senate blocks House attempt to adjourn for Israel trip Prescott City Council objects to rescinding, replacing 2022 Water Management Policy; amendments expected

Superstar R&B singer opens Las Vegas Strip casino residency

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: March 1, 2024 2:26 a.m.

The Las Vegas Strip over the past year has hosted the openings of several spectacular new music venues. 

Superstar rock band U2 opened Sphere Entertainment's  (SPHR)  majestic Las Vegas Sphere on Sept. 29, 2023, for its U2/UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere residency, which was originally planned as a 25-show residency, but was extended to 40 dates by popular demand.

High demand for tickets to see U2 at the Sphere resulted in shows selling out quickly in presales or shortly afterward. After headlining at the Sphere for five months U2 wraps up its residency on March 2.

After almost 20 years in development, the 67-story Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel-casino opened its doors Dec. 13 consisting of 3,644 rooms and suites, about 36 restaurant concepts and the 3,800-seat BleauLive Theater. Shortly after the opening, the hotel-casino on Dec. 30-31, hosted superstar singer Post Malone at the BleauLive Theater to celebrate the grand opening of the new hotel-casino.

International star singer Kylie Minogue opened the new cabaret-style nightclub at Apollo Global Management's  (APO)  The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Voltaire, with a 1,000-seat capacity, with a 10-show residency on Nov. 3, 2023, which continued into December and January before being extended.

The Voltaire signed its second headliner residency with pop star Christina Aguilera, who first performed at the venue Dec. 30-31, before extending the engagement.

Jason Derulo performs onstage at Zenith de Paris on Feb. 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Kristy Sparow&solGetty Images

Jason Derulo signs for Voltaire residency 

Superstar R&B and pop singer Jason Derulo has signed up for a 12-show residency at The Venetian Voltaire beginning the weekend of May 17-18, followed by 10 more shows June 28-29, July 12, 13, 26, 27, Aug. 2, 3, 9 and 10, according to The Venetian Resort website.

Before headlining his first residency at the Voltaire, Derulo is scheduled to perform on the Strip on May 4 at the Lovers & Friends Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The "Want To Want Me" singer's residency follows the final eight shows of Minogue's engagement, which resumes March 8, is set to conclude May 4, and wraps around the venue's second residency headliner Christina Aguilera's shows, which continue March 2 and are set to end Aug. 31.

Derulo promotes his newly released album

Derulo will perform his hits as well as material from his latest album, “Nu King,” which was released Feb. 16 and includes his latest single, “Spicy Margarita,” a statement on the website said. The album features contributions from pop superstars like Adam Levine, Meghan Trainor, and Michael Bublé.

“I’m excited to be a part of this modern era of entertainment in Las Vegas with my first residency at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort,” Derulo said in a statement. “It’s such a stunning venue and it has an alluring, mysterious vibe. It will allow me to take bold risks with my performance, and I look forward to bringing my songs to a new audience in its immersive setting.

“You’ve never seen me in a performance like this before,” Derulo said.

Tickets, tables and packages for the residency go on sale March 8 at 10 a.m. Pacific time at voltairelv.com.

In Derulo's 15-year career, the singer has amassed 22 platinum singles and more than 250 million records sold worldwide, the statement said.

