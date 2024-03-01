Spirit Airlines makes big push in popular vacation destinations

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Maggie’s Hospice in Prescott earns five-star Medicare rating, one of two in the state to earn the recognition Prescott High celebrates CTE Month with lunch fair, visit to Mountain Institute CTED campus Picture This: Golden colors on a sunny day Highway 69 QuikTrip gets recommendation of approval from Prescott P&Z Two-day unity celebration at YC honors Black History, celebrates campus and community belonging Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers event is March 2 at Pine Ridge Marketplace Craig Brown seeking re-election as District 4 county supervisor Three former Department of Education employees charged with defrauding Arizona voucher program Arizona Senate blocks House attempt to adjourn for Israel trip Prescott City Council objects to rescinding, replacing 2022 Water Management Policy; amendments expected

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Spirit Airlines makes big push in popular vacation destinations

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: March 1, 2024 6:34 p.m.

As it faces stiff competition from other low-cost carriers for space at the country's mainland airports, Spirit Airlines  (SAVE)  has been making a concerted effort to reach customers going to tropical destinations.

In the last year, it has significantly expanded its service to Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and Mexico as well as certain parts of Florida popular with Spring Breakers and snowbirds.

Related: This is why you won't be able to get a low-cost flight to Tulum anytime soon

While Spirit was preparing to launch new flights to Tulum alongside other airlines when its brand-new airports opened to international carriers later in the spring, those plans ended up getting derailed when Pratt & Whitney issued a recall of the engines used in the Airbus A321neo  (EADSF)  planes that it had slated for the route.

Puerto Rico is a popular destination for both airlines and cruise ship companies.

Shutterstock

These are the new sun-filled routes Spirit plans to launch in May

With plans for the Tulum route now delayed indefinitely, Spirit announced new routes to another sunny destination from two mainland cities — flights to Puerto Rico's San Juan from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) in New Orleans will start running on May 8 and 9.

More travel stories:

The two latest routes will bring Spirit's Puerto Rico service to 12 airports across the mainland U.S. and over 20 flights to the U.S. island territory overall. Along with the capital of San Juan, Spirit also flies to popular Puerto Rico resort destinations such as Aguadilla and Ponce.

"Our commitment to Puerto Rico stretches more than two decades, and it's exciting for us to celebrate today with an expansion that grows our SJU service to the largest it's ever been," Spirit's SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Bobby Schroeter said in a May 2023 statement when the airline added another spate of Puerto Rico flights. "We're so thankful to the Puerto Rican community for embracing us, and we're grateful for our incredible Spirit Family members in San Juan, Aguadilla and Ponce, and our valued airport partners."

Along with the new Puerto Rico routes, Spirit is also launching a number of flights from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). New routes to the city from Boston, Pittsburgh, New Orleans and San Diego will all launch at around the same time period of May 8 and 9.

Amid financial problems, Spirit is trying different things

Another route that Spirit is planning to launch is a new nonstop flight between New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) that will launch on May 8 and run daily.

Some of these flights are entirely new routes while others are "resumptions" that the airline ran at different times over the years but ended up cutting for other flights due to lower demand.

Spirit has, over the last few years, faced significant turmoil after a series of unprofitable quarters and a federal judge's block of JetBlue Airways'  (JBLU)  attempt to acquire it. With several financial experts speculating about a future bankruptcy and liquidation, the airline has been trying different things to reach new customers and stand out from competitors in undertapped markets to survive as a small airline without the acquisition.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: