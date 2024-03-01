Amazon's no. 1 bestselling patio heater that allows you to 'enjoy the outdoors longer' is 51% off

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Patio season is almost here and if you're looking for ways to help make your space more comfortable, Amazon has you covered. Not only will you find a plethora of dining and seating options, but you'll also discover outdoor accessories you never knew you needed — like a portable heater.

The Amazon Basics Outdoor Propane Patio Heater is the no. 1 bestseller in the outdoor heaters category and is backed by over 8,400 five-star ratings. It typically retails for $152, but right now during a special Lighting Deal, it's on sale for just $75, a 51% discount. Hurry, this deal won't last long considering shoppers are already racing to add it to their carts. You might as well grab two since it's essentially a buy-one-get-one scenario.

Plus, you can never have too many additional heat sources for your outdoor oasis, right? Everyone will have a warm and cozy place to sit and the best part is the base is on wheels, so it's super easy to move around. All you need is a 20-pound propane tank that's also available at Amazon.

Amazon Basics Outdoor Propane Patio Heater, $75 (was $152) at Amazon

Amazon Basics Patio Heater Amazon

The heater features a one-touch ignite button and it uses 46,000 BTUs that allow it to heat up to a 9-foot radius. There are even temperature control knobs at the top that make it easy to adjust the settings to fit your preferences.

This heater measures 91.3 inches tall and 32.1 inches wide and comes in two powder-coated color options (Slate Gray and Havana Bronze) that are sure to match your space. You can also select the stainless steel heater, but note that it's not part of the sale.

In terms of safety features, it comes with a water box to hold the base in place and uses a chain to secure the propane tank inside the metal cage. It also has an auto shut-off valve that goes into effect if the heater were to tip over. Even with all of these added precautions, the heater should never be left unattended while turned on and it should be properly stored during inclement weather and the off-season.

If you're still unsure even after reading about all of its useful functions, take it from thousands of reviewers who swear by it. "Enjoy the outdoors longer," one shopper said. "Bought two of these and have one on each side of our seating area...LOVE THEM...it has extended our outdoor season dramatically! Putting one together is not a big deal...with basic tools and a little time, you'll be enjoying them soon."

"With its impressive heating capacity, it manages to create a cocoon of warmth, turning chilly evenings into cozy gatherings," another reviewer wrote. "It’s not just about the heat, but the consistency and radius of the warmth it disperses, ensuring everyone around can bask in its comforting glow. For those seeking to transform their patios or backyards into year-round havens, this heater is undoubtedly a worthwhile investment."

Now is the perfect time to start preparing your patio for the seasons ahead and no outdoor space should be without an Amazon Basics Patio Heater, especially while it's half off for a limited time.