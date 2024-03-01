Amazon shoppers call these bestselling leggings 'better than Lululemons' — and they're on sale for just $25

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Maggie’s Hospice in Prescott earns five-star Medicare rating, one of two in the state to earn the recognition Prescott High celebrates CTE Month with lunch fair, visit to Mountain Institute CTED campus Picture This: Golden colors on a sunny day Highway 69 QuikTrip gets recommendation of approval from Prescott P&Z Two-day unity celebration at YC honors Black History, celebrates campus and community belonging Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers event is March 2 at Pine Ridge Marketplace Craig Brown seeking re-election as District 4 county supervisor Three former Department of Education employees charged with defrauding Arizona voucher program Arizona Senate blocks House attempt to adjourn for Israel trip Prescott City Council objects to rescinding, replacing 2022 Water Management Policy; amendments expected

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Amazon shoppers call these bestselling leggings 'better than Lululemons' — and they're on sale for just $25

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: March 1, 2024 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Leggings are pretty much a wardrobe staple at this point. They're one of those things that you can never have too many of, especially if you wear them regularly. If you can be swayed to add yet another pair to your collection, listen up because we found a deal you won't want to miss.

The Gym People High-Waist Leggings are currently on sale for just $25 and thousands of shoppers swear by them. More than 10,000 pairs have sold in the past month and they also happen to be the no. 1 bestsellers in Amazon's women's yoga leggings category. Some people are going as far as to compare them to top workout brands like Lululemon and Athleta.

They're made of soft, stretchy polyamide and spandex material that moves with your body without feeling restricted, making them ideal for all types of activities like yoga, running, walking, or lounging around the house. And don't worry, several reviewers confirmed that they're "completely opaque" and passed the squat test. They even have large pockets on the side for carrying essentials like your phone and keys. 

The Gym People High-Waist Leggings With Pockets, $25 (was $30) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Although you can never go wrong with black, these leggings are also available in 40 other colors and styles at various price points. They can be ordered in a wide range of sizes from x-small up to 3X-large. Considering most leggings anywhere else cost at least $50 per pair, you might as well add two of these to your cart while they're on sale for half that.

Over 48,000 shoppers have given them a five-star rating and that number is sure to go up since so many have sold recently. One person claimed that they're "better than my Lululemons" and ended up being a repeat buyer to give as gifts because they're just that good. Another raved that the material "feels nearly identical to my Lululemon Aligns."

"I never write reviews, but when you buy a product seven times in multiple colors it might be worthy of a review," one shopper wrote. "These leggings are the best I have ever owned. They are comfortable, look stylish, have an excellent pocket for your phone, and are great for exercising. If you are thinking of getting them, go for it — you won't be disappointed!"

Whether you're in the market for new pants or not, The Gym People High-Waist Leggings are worth adding to your cart while on sale for just $25 each. You might even end up coming back for more.

This story originally appeared on PARADE.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: