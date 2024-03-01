Amazon shoppers call these bestselling leggings 'better than Lululemons' — and they're on sale for just $25

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Leggings are pretty much a wardrobe staple at this point. They're one of those things that you can never have too many of, especially if you wear them regularly. If you can be swayed to add yet another pair to your collection, listen up because we found a deal you won't want to miss.

The Gym People High-Waist Leggings are currently on sale for just $25 and thousands of shoppers swear by them. More than 10,000 pairs have sold in the past month and they also happen to be the no. 1 bestsellers in Amazon's women's yoga leggings category. Some people are going as far as to compare them to top workout brands like Lululemon and Athleta.

They're made of soft, stretchy polyamide and spandex material that moves with your body without feeling restricted, making them ideal for all types of activities like yoga, running, walking, or lounging around the house. And don't worry, several reviewers confirmed that they're "completely opaque" and passed the squat test. They even have large pockets on the side for carrying essentials like your phone and keys.

The Gym People High-Waist Leggings With Pockets, $25 (was $30) at Amazon

Although you can never go wrong with black, these leggings are also available in 40 other colors and styles at various price points. They can be ordered in a wide range of sizes from x-small up to 3X-large. Considering most leggings anywhere else cost at least $50 per pair, you might as well add two of these to your cart while they're on sale for half that.

Over 48,000 shoppers have given them a five-star rating and that number is sure to go up since so many have sold recently. One person claimed that they're "better than my Lululemons" and ended up being a repeat buyer to give as gifts because they're just that good. Another raved that the material "feels nearly identical to my Lululemon Aligns."

"I never write reviews, but when you buy a product seven times in multiple colors it might be worthy of a review," one shopper wrote. "These leggings are the best I have ever owned. They are comfortable, look stylish, have an excellent pocket for your phone, and are great for exercising. If you are thinking of getting them, go for it — you won't be disappointed!"

Whether you're in the market for new pants or not, The Gym People High-Waist Leggings are worth adding to your cart while on sale for just $25 each. You might even end up coming back for more.

This story originally appeared on PARADE.