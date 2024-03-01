9 states with no income tax

Key takeaways

Cost of living in states with no income tax doesn't always translate to cheaper living, as costs are influenced by a host of other factors.

Seven U.S. states levy no income tax: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming. Two states tax only interest and dividend income: Tennessee and New Hampshire.

Sales, property, and excise taxes can be higher in states with no income tax as a trade-off to fund important government services.

The absence of income tax can simplify the tax filing process by eliminating the need for a filing state return.

How inflation adjustments affect your taxes (TV-PG; 2:39)

Which states have no income tax?

Ever dream of waving goodbye to state income tax? Turns out, you can! There are, in fact, nine income tax-free states scattered across America.

While tax-free income may seem like paradise at first glance, it's important to understand the tax structures within these states are like a complex jigsaw puzzle. States still need to function, so some of the revenue puzzle pieces include sales tax, property taxes, and excise taxes. So, let’s dive into the states with no income tax and their unique systems for generating revenue.

States with no income tax

Seven U.S. states currently have no state income tax whatsoever: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. Two states, Tennessee and New Hampshire, only tax interest and dividend income.

As you can imagine, these states need to find other ways to fund state and local services. They often do this through sales taxes or property taxes. Keep in mind that a lack of income tax doesn't necessarily mean a lower overall tax burden. It's an elaborate game of give and take; those lost revenue streams have to be made up elsewhere.

Living in a state with no income tax

Contrary to some misconceptions, life in states with no income tax isn't a tax-free haven. While residents don't pay income taxes, they may encounter other heavy tax burdens, like higher sales taxes, property taxes, or excise taxes. For instance, Washington has one of the highest combined state and local sales taxes (9.38%). Similarly, Texas and New Hampshire have among the highest property taxes in the nation (1.68% and 1.93% respectively). The revenue generated from these additional taxes helps fund state and local services that would usually be funded through state income taxes.

On the quality of life front, it varies from state to state. Higher taxes can sometimes translate to better public infrastructure, health care, and education. The lack of income tax might result in less funding in these areas. Each state has its unique programs and strategies for tackling these challenges, which we’ll talk about in more detail later.

Establishing legal residence

Thinking of establishing legal residence, or domicile, in one of the states with no income tax? Residency requirements often demand that you spend more than half of the year—183 days, to be precise—within their borders.

Beyond just time spent, you may need to prove your residency with documentation, such as your voter’s registration, driver's license, tax return, and utility bills among others.

Additionally, you might be a permanent resident of one state with no income tax and still be considered a "statutory resident" of another state if you have a home and spend a significant chunk of the year there, typically about half the year. In this situation, you could be viewed as a resident in two states for taxation purposes. If you're a statutory resident, you're typically subject to income tax on all your income, not just the income earned within that state.

Let's say you’re a legal resident of Florida — a state without income tax — but maintain a second home in New York and spend more than 183 days there. You could find yourself playing dual roles: a Florida resident, for domicile purposes, and a statutory resident of New York, facing potential taxation on your entire income by New York state. From a tax planning perspective, understanding these nuances can help you prevent tax surprises down the road.

Other taxes

States with no income tax have found different ways to fund important needs such as schools, healthcare, roads, and public safety. Even with no income tax, they can still generate needed revenue. Here's how they do it:

Sales taxes: A large portion of the money needed for public services is collected through sales taxes in states like Texas, Florida, and Washington. Therefore, each purchase contributes a small part to the state’s coffers.

Property taxes: In states with no income taxes, higher property taxes often compensate for the deficit in revenue. If you own a home there, a part of what you pay in property tax goes to fund these public services.

Excise taxes: Some states put additional taxes on certain types of goods such as alcohol, tobacco and gasoline. This type of tax, named excise tax, also contributes to state revenues.

Industry-specific taxes: Certain states capitalize on their prominent industries. For example, Alaska takes advantage of its abundance of oil, while Nevada generates revenue from its booming gaming and tourism industries.

Federal aid: Often, a part of the funding comes from the federal government, which allocates aid to all states, including those with no income taxes.

So, states without an income tax aren't cash-strapped. They just get their funds in a different way, ensuring public services remain available and functional.

TurboTax Tip: Thinking of moving to a no-income-tax state? While the prospect of no income tax might seem appealing, it's essential to look at the big picture, including factors such as sales tax, cost of living, and overall quality of life, which can vary significantly.

Advantages and disadvantages

Just like most decisions in life, choosing to live in an income-tax-free state comes with its advantages and drawbacks. Consider these aspects before making a move:

Pros:

More take-home pay: The first, and most obvious benefit of living in a state with no income tax is that your paycheck is fuller. You don’t have a portion of your income taken by the state, which potentially increases your disposable income.

Encourage business and investment: Income-tax-free states are seen as economically attractive, because it reduces the overall tax burden they face, directly enhancing their bottom line. This encourages entrepreneurs and businesses to set up new ventures and operations that can boost job creation and foster economic growth.

Simpler tax filings: No state income tax simplifies the tax filing process. You don’t need to prepare a state tax return, which can save time and tax preparation costs.

Cons:

Other high taxes: Unfortunately, states have to find a way to pay for public services, so if it's not coming from income tax, it’s coming from somewhere else. This often means higher sales taxes, property taxes or special taxes on things like alcohol or gasoline.

Potential for reduced public services: With less revenue coming from income tax, some public services could be underfunded resulting in poorer infrastructure, underfunded public schools, or less efficient public safety services.

Cost of living: Just because a state has no income tax doesn’t mean it’s automatically cheaper to live there. States like Alaska and Washington have high costs of living which can offset the benefits of no state income tax.

In a nutshell, while the prospect of not paying state income tax might be appealing, you should consider the bigger picture. The key is to understand how your individual circumstances align with the dynamics of the tax system and the cost of living in each state.

Comparing the nine states with no income tax

To get a more comprehensive picture of what each no-income-tax state offers, let’s take a deeper look at how each state taxes their residents, provides needed services, and sustains their economies. We can also get a clearer picture of how having no income tax impacts the quality of life and cost of living in each state.

Texas

Taxes: Texas implements a sales tax on most purchases at a rate of 6.25%, which can be as high as 8.25% with local sales taxes added on. Additionally, Texans pay property taxes that, while helping fund local services, are among the highest rates nationally at 1.68% on average.

Services: The money collected from sales and property taxes funds services like roads, police, health care, and schools. Yet, due to the absence of income tax, certain services like public education and healthcare often face funding constraints.

Economy: Texas sports a vibrant, diverse economy, led by industries such as technology, energy, and agriculture. The state's lower tax rates draw many businesses, furthering job creation and economic growth.

Quality of life: The strong economy and lower income taxes contribute to a potentially higher quality of life. However, the quality of local services, particularly education and healthcare, may vary within the state based on local property values and the funding they generate.

Cost of living: Texas generally offers a lower cost of living compared to the national average. However, in some fast-growing cities, the cost of housing and living expenses can be considerably higher.

Florida

Taxes: Florida levies a 6% state sales tax and local jurisdictions can add as much as 2.5%, resulting in a maximum total sales tax of 8.5%. Property taxes in the state are primarily administered at the local level and offer several exemptions that can lower property tax bills.

Services: Revenue from sales and property taxes in Florida goes into funding local services such as schools, police, and infrastructure development. However, the absence of income tax means there might be fewer funds for these services compared to other states.

Economy: Florida’s economy is primarily driven by tourism, agriculture, and an expanding tech industry. The tourism sector greatly benefits from sales taxes, serving as a key revenue generator for the state.

Quality of life: The warm climate, extensive beachfront, and recreational opportunities contribute to a higher quality of life, especially for retirees in Florida. However, quality of public services, including education and healthcare, can fluctuate across the state, depending on local funding.

Cost of living: While Florida’s cost of living is generally on par with the national average, this can greatly vary within the state. Coastal and tourist cities like Miami and Fort Lauderdale may prove significantly more expensive, especially when it comes to housing.

Washington

Taxes: Washington has a high sales tax, with a state rate of 6.5% and local add-ons that can take the total sales tax as high as 10.4%. The state also levies a property tax, with rates varying across counties.

Services: Sales and property taxes are the primary sources of funding for public services such as education, health, and transportation. However, the lack of income tax revenue may put limitations on these public services' funding.

Economy: Washington has a robust economy marked by strong sectors in technology (with giants like Microsoft and Amazon), aerospace, and agriculture. The state's economic strength and growth contribute positively to residents' lives.

Quality of life: The quality of life in Washington is generally high, with access to outdoor activities, cultural experiences, and growing cities like Seattle. However, access to services such as quality education and healthcare can vary across the state.

Cost of living: The cost of living in Washington is higher than the national average, especially in cities like Seattle, which has seen a surge in housing prices in recent years. These higher living costs can impact overall affordability in the state.

Tennessee

Taxes: Tennessee leans heavily on sales tax, with a state rate of 7% and local add-ons that can max out the total sales tax rate at 9.75%, one of the highest nationwide. It also levies a property tax, with rates varying across counties.

Services: Revenue from sales tax and property tax helps fund public services like education, healthcare, and infrastructure. However, the absence of income tax means balancing these essential services' funding might be more challenging.

Economy: Tennessee's economy is diverse, with strong manufacturing, automotive, and entertainment sectors. Major cities, like Nashville and Memphis, also provide robust job markets which support the livelihoods of residents.

Quality of life: Living in Tennessee offers a mix of lively cities and peaceful countryside with plenty of musical culture. However, the quality of public schools and healthcare can vary widely, often depending on local revenue from property taxes.

Cost of living: Overall, Tennessee's cost of living is lower than the national average. Still, some fast-growing areas, like Nashville, have seen a surge in housing prices, which can offset some of the benefits from not having a state income tax.

Nevada

Taxes: In Nevada, the state sales tax rate is 6.85%, and with local add-ons, the total can reach 8.375%. The state also imposes significant property taxes, with rates varying based on county and city regulations.

Services: The money Nevada derives from sales tax and property tax aids in funding essentials like schools, police, and infrastructure. However, without additional support from state income tax, there may be constraints on resources for these services.

Economy: Nevada's economy is highly driven by the tourism, entertainment, and gaming industries, particularly in Las Vegas and Reno. These sectors significantly contribute to job creation and economic growth.

Quality of life: Living in Nevada offers a blend of urban experiences and scenic landscapes. However, the quality of public services such as education and healthcare can vary, often reliant on local income and budgets from sales taxes.

Cost of living: Nevada's cost of living is generally on par with or slightly above the national average, largely influenced by housing costs. Urban areas like Las Vegas may have higher living costs compared to rural regions across the state.

New Hampshire

Taxes: New Hampshire is unique in that it has no income or sales tax. However, the state imposes a 5% tax on interest and dividend income. Property taxes in New Hampshire are among the highest in the nation, varying by locality.

Services: Property taxes are the primary funder of public services. The high property tax rates assist in ensuring these services get the required resources, despite not having a broad-based income tax.

Economy: New Hampshire’s economy thrives on sectors like healthcare, education, and manufacturing. The state’s low unemployment rate and absence of broad-based taxes make it attractive for businesses and job seekers, favorably affecting residents' livelihoods.

Quality of life: New Hampshire consistently ranks high in terms of quality of life, with an excellent healthcare system, highly-rated public education, and a wide offering of outdoor recreational activities. However, quality and access to public services can depend on the local tax base, with some districts having more resources than others.

Cost of living: Despite the benefits of no sales and income taxes, New Hampshire's high property taxes can lead to a higher cost of living, particularly impacting housing affordability. Generally, the cost of living is above the national average, especially in highly sought-after towns and cities.

South Dakota

Taxes: South Dakota is one of the few states where residents do not pay income tax. An overall state and local sales tax of up to 6.4% applies, and property taxes are assessed at the local level with rates varying across counties and cities.

Services: Revenue collected from sales and property taxes helps South Dakota fund essential public services such as roads, schools, and public safety. Despite not having income tax, the state manages to distribute resources fairly adequately for these services.

Economy: The state's economy is heavily agriculture-based, but also includes growing industries in finance and healthcare. South Dakota's economic health facilitates a robust job market and contributes to the residents' welfare.

Quality of life: South Dakota offers a high quality of rural life with low population density, abundant outdoor activities, and a strong sense of community. However, more remote areas may face challenges in accessing quality healthcare and education services.

Cost of living: South Dakota's cost of living is relatively low compared to the national average. However, in more rural regions, access to services can influence living costs. Even though prices are generally below the national average, transportation, healthcare, and utilities can be more expensive due to distances between towns and cities.

Wyoming

Taxes: Wyoming doesn’t levy any personal or corporate income taxes. The state imposes a 4% sales tax, and county authorities can add an additional 2% for a total maximum sales tax of 6%. The state collects property taxes but ranks among the lowest in the nation for average effective property tax rates.

Services: Wyoming uses revenues from sales and property taxes to fund essential services. The state also generates substantial income from taxes on the extraction of natural resources like oil, gas, and minerals. These revenues help support services such as education, transportation, healthcare, and criminal justice.

Economy: Wyoming's economy is strongly tied to energy, with substantial production of coal, natural gas, and oil. Tourism also plays a significant role, with popular destinations like Yellowstone National Park.

Quality of life: Wyoming offers residents a high quality of life with exceptional natural beauty, outdoor recreational activities, low population density, and a strong sense of community. However, access to services such as healthcare and schooling can vary, especially in more rural areas of the state.

Cost of living: The cost of living in Wyoming tends to be lower than the national average, particularly in terms of housing and utility costs. However, some costs, like healthcare and groceries, tend to be higher due to the rural nature of much of the state.

Alaska

Taxes: Alaska stands out as the only state that does not levy sales tax or personal income tax. However, some municipalities do impose local sales taxes that can range up to 7.5%. Property tax rates vary widely by jurisdiction but can be offset partially by a statewide property tax exemption on the first $150,000 of a property's assessed value for primary residences.

Services: Alaska relies heavily on oil revenues to fund state operations and services. This funding approach helps support vital services such as education, transportation, public safety, and health services. However, fluctuating oil prices can lead to budget uncertainties, potentially affecting the provision of these services.

Economy: Alaska's economy is largely driven by the oil industry, along with fishing, tourism, and mineral extraction. These sectors drive job creation and contribute to the state’s economic health.

Quality of life: Living in Alaska offers unique experiences with unrivaled natural beauty, diverse wildlife, and a strong sense of community. However, the state’s remote and rugged geographical location can make access to essential services like healthcare and education challenging, especially in its vast rural areas.

Cost of living: Despite the tax benefits, the cost of living in Alaska is higher than the national average. Items such as groceries and healthcare tend to be more expensive, often due to the higher costs of transporting goods and services to this remote state. However, the state does provide some financial relief for residents through the Alaska Permanent Fund, which provides an annual dividend to help offset the higher living costs.

With TurboTax Live Full Service, a local expert matched to your unique situation will do your taxes for you start to finish. Or, get unlimited help and advice from tax experts while you do your taxes with TurboTax Live Assisted.



And if you want to file your own taxes, you can still feel confident you'll do them right with TurboTax as we guide you step by step. No matter which way you file, we guarantee 100% accuracy and your maximum refund.