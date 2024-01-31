Wright: Don’t let time fly past you

It’s said that time goes by faster every year and, as I’ve gotten older, I realize more and more how true that is. This past Monday was one year already since I received the tragic news that the son of a longtime friend of mine had been killed in a car accident in Pennsylvania. My wife and I have been in our townhouse almost a year now. Seems like just yesterday we were lugging boxes inside and getting settled.

This summer will be five years already since I started at The Daily Courier as a copy editor. It’s been a blink of an eye, maybe because so much has gone on, particularly with the COVID pandemic and its aftermath.

This summer marks 38 years since I started in this business as a reporter for a weekly publication in New Jersey. That seems like lifetimes ago. I’ve since worked for daily newspapers and trade magazines, both on the production desk and in supervisory capacities.

It hardly seems possible that it was 30 years ago this August, that’s right, three decades, that I walked into the bustling sixth floor of a trade magazine in New York to begin my new adventure as a desk editor (think hybrid of page designer and copy editor). That New York chapter, and the accompanying train commute from New Jersey, lasted 13 years. That company was sold years ago, and even that office space no longer exists; it was demolished almost 10 years ago and replaced with a steel and glass palace.

And we’re already into February of a new year.

Seeing how fast time passes should make us all stop and think just how precious it is. Heck, we don’t even know how much we’ve been given. Time is a gift to all of us, and it’s up to us how we use it. It is common to think “I don’t have time” for this, that or the other, but there will always be time for what really matters to you. There’s always time to drop a short note to a friend or loved one, for example. It’s just a matter of deciding to take that 20 minutes or half hour to do it. I recently sent a letter, yes an old-fashioned letter, to my cousin and received a reply. There was gratitude at both ends of the correspondence.

I have had at least three friends pass away over the years, though, including one at the beginning of this year, that I took for granted I would see again “at some point in time.”

I think aging makes us more cognizant of the priceless gift of time because we can look back on more and more events in our lives as the years go by. As the number of candles on our birthday cakes increases, we are, or at least we should be, more aware of the choices we make spending our time, and how those choices can make our world a better place.

Think about random acts of kindness and how we treat our fellow passengers on this ride called life. Time passes fast enough as it is, and the accelerator seems to only get closer to the floor each year. Make every day count. Time does indeed fly… at warp speed.

Jim Wright is the city editor for the Prescott News Network. Email him at jwright@prescottaz.com.