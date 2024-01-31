This under-$30 candle warmer lamp is the one thing everyone asks about when they come to my house

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Even though the holidays have come and gone, I’m still in awe of one thing in particular that I received during a New Year’s gift exchange. And everyone who comes to my house ends up asking for the link to it because it’s just that good.

If you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for a friend or loved one, or just want to treat yourself, look no further than the Zxmean Candle Warmer Lamp at Amazon. It’s currently marked down to just $29 thanks to double discounts when you apply Amazon’s on-page coupon to earn an additional $5 off. This lamp is ideal for anyone who has a plethora of candles but wants to avoid open flames, whether that’s for safety reasons or because of apartment restrictions.

I prefer using it over lighting a flame because I have six pets, one of which is a cat who likes to play with fire — I wish I were joking — and it allows me to enjoy candles again without worry. Plus, it heats the wax evenly every time, is as functional as an ordinary lamp with adjustable brightness, and makes my house smell nice.

Zxmean Candle Warmer Lamp, $29 (was $43) at Amazon

There are lots of warmer lamps like this on the market, but this one caught my eye for its unique style. It features a wooden base big enough to fit most three-wick candles and has a vintage-style glass lampshade that gives it an elegant look. You can adjust the height to accommodate various sizes as well, which is great considering I have a broad collection of jar candles.

The lamp comes with two heat-producing bulbs that are long-lasting depending on how often you have it on. I have used mine consistently for an entire month and am still on the first bulb. Its cord is long enough to reach from my end table to my outlet behind the sofa, and it has a small remote attached where I can turn the lamp on and off, adjust the brightness, and even set up to an eight-hour timer.

Although this lamp doesn’t have a ton of ratings quite yet, it has sold over 2,000 times in the past 30 days, so it’s only a matter of time before others start raving about it, too. My mother-in-law recently gifted me a second one because I couldn’t stop talking about it, and now I want one in every room of my house.

“It's not just your average candle warmer, it's the ultimate blend of style, safety, and vibes,” one reviewer wrote. “This lamp is pure aesthetic goals. The wooden base, metal body, and vintage glass shade? It's like the perfect decor piece that also makes your candles pop! Plus, it's all about that top-down candle melt action — it spreads the fragrance like magic and it seems like my candles last longer.”

I recommend the Zxmean Candle Warmer Lamp to anyone who will listen because like other shoppers, I love that it’s a safer and more stylish alternative to lighting candles.