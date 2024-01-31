OFFERS
The ‘oddly satisfying’ electric spin scrubber that's selling like hotcakes at Amazon is on sale for just $37

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: January 31, 2024 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Everyone needs a vacuum, broom, and mop, but what about a scrubber that removes stains and grime you thought were permanent? Save yourself the trouble of getting down on your hands and knees to wipe baseboards, showers, and bathtubs, and purchase the KHelfer Electric Spin Scrubber while it’s on super sale for just $37.

This popular cordless spin scrubber is backed by nearly 5,000 five-star ratings and has sold more than 30,000 times since being marked down. Thanks to a 33% discount on top of an Amazon on-page coupon that grants an additional $10 off, Prime subscribers can save a total of $33 from the original $70 price.

The gadget features a retractable handle offering three lengths, making it great for anyone who doesn’t want to bend over to clean hard-to-reach areas. It also comes with four interchangeable brush heads that are ideal for cleaning all types of things whether you’re targeting large spaces like floors and showers or small details like grout and doorframes. 

KHelfer Electric Spin Scrubber, $37 (was $70) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

It provides two speed settings (low and high) for removing everyday dust and dirt or stuck-on mud and grime. The gadget has a simple user-friendly design with just one button, which starts on the low speed and all you have to do is press it again to ramp up to a more powerful spin. Within just a few minutes of using it, you’ll see dirty surfaces transform before your eyes. It runs for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, so you can use it to clean multiple places before the battery needs to be recharged.

If you’re feeling skeptical, take it from tons of people who left image and video reviews proving how well it works with before-and-after shots. Frankly, they speak for themselves. Additionally, several reviewers claim that this tool is great for eliminating pain while completing daily chores. One person who called it the “best scrubber ever” wrote, “I can’t believe I’ve been scrubbing so many years without it.” They added, “I used this to scrub my bathtub because I have a bad back and this took all the pain away (literally) from cleaning the bathtub!”

“OH MY GOODNESS this thing is a complete game changer,” another shopper said. “My bathrooms have never been cleaner! I don't have to bend down and scrub anything, this magical wand does all the work. It's so oddly satisfying too.”

Don’t waste another second of your time cleaning your home without the KHelfer Electric Spin Scrubber, especially while it’s on sale at such a low price. After all, $37 is well worth the money for the amount of time it will save you in the long run. 

