Stock Market Today: Nasdaq slumps as big tech earnings disappoint; Fed on deck

U.S. stocks moved lower early Wednesday trading, with tech taking a beating after a trio of earnings highlighted the challenges of AI rollouts last night, and as investors braced for a key interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve later in the session.

Fed easing bets

Stocks are still nursing early-session losses, with the S&P 500 down 33 points, or 0.67%, and the Nasdaq down 182 points, or 1.16%, as big tech weakness continues to offset an important move lower in Treasury bond yields.

Benchmark 10-year note yields fell firmly below the 4% market, to 3.943%, following a softer-than-expected reading of ADP's January jobs report, another leg lower in fourth quarter employment costs and bets on an easing bias later today from the Federal Reserve.

After nearly six months, the 10-year Treasury yield has fallen below 4% again. This is excellent news for investors. pic.twitter.com/US8bkV6cp9 — Lendai (@lendai_tech) January 31, 2024

Paramount $30 billion-plus

Paramount PARA shares are a big early mover, rising more than 12% following multiple reports that billionaire media mogul Byron Allen is reading to buy the group for around $30 billion, including debt.

Big pre-market movers today

Here were the big pre-market movers today, courtesy of TheStreet's Doug Kass:

Upside pre-market stock movers:



- (SINT) +55% (subsidiary Technology Assessment & Transfer, Inc. to develop 3D printing and ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) with DEVCOM-Army Research Laboratory)

- (ENSC) +44% (announces positive end of Phase 2 Meeting with FDA for PF614 to Treat Severe Pain)

- (POWL) +15% (earnings)

- (MANH) +13% (earnings, guidance)

- (PARA) +12% (Byron Allen makes $14B offer for all shares in Co, said to offer $21.53 per non-voting share, representing >57% premium versus prior close)

- (EAR) +7.5% (debuts two new devices, expanding portfolio of hearing wellness offerings)

- (SYK) +7.4% (expands Prophecy Surgical Planning System to include the new footprint, offering surgeons a comprehensive view of the foot and ankle)

- (LII) +6.7% (earnings, guidance)

- (NVAX) +6.1% (to cut 12% of global workforce, anticipates charge of $4-7M)

- (SYK) +5.8% (earnings, guidance)

- (SBUX) +3.9% (earnings, guidance)

- (SEE) +3.3% (developed the first biobased, industrial compostable tray for protein packaging)

- (COR) +2.8% (earnings, guidance)

- (SWKS) +2.8% (earnings, guidance)

- (CVRX) +2.1% (appoints new CEO)



Downside pre-market stock movers:



- (NYCB) -21% (earnings, guidance)

- (APDN) -18% (files to sell 5.6M in common stock and prefunded warrants through Maxim Group in $3.4M registered direct offering)

- (EXTR) -17% (earnings, guidance)

- (AMSC) -14% (files to sell common shares of indeterminate amount; files $250M mixed shelf)

- (ROK) -8.5% (earnings, guidance)

- (MOD) -8.4% (earnings, guidance)

- (RHI) -7.7% (earnings, guidance)

- (TER) -7.2% (earnings, guidance)

- (MHO) -6.0% (earnings)

- (GOOGL) -5.3% (earnings; said to split up its internal AI ethics watchdog team)

- (AMD) -4.6% (earnings, guidance)

- (MDLZ) -4.4% (earnings, guidance)

- (AVT) -3.7% (earnings, guidance)

- (LC) -3.7% (earnings, guidance)

- (ROP) -3.2% (earnings, guidance)

- (NAVI) -2.6% (earnings, guidance)

- (TSLA) -2.6% (reportedly Musk's $55B Tesla pay package voided by a DE judge)

- (TMO) -2.1% (earnings, guidance)

- (TEVA) -2.0% (earnings, guidance)

Bigger auctions

The Treasury unveiled plans to boost the size of its regular bond auctions, with plans to issue around $121 billion while raising net cash of around $15.9 billion, following its formal refunding announcement earlier this week.

The new auction sizes will include modest increases in the sale of 2-year, 3-year and 10-year notes, the later of which will increase by $2 billion to a record high $42 billion, and will be reviewed again at the end of the current quarter.

Benchmark 10-year notes, which hit a multi-week high of 4.18% earlier this month, were last marked 2 basis points lower on the session at 4.017%.

🇺🇸Is Yellen relying on a dovish FOMC?



The QRA shows the US Treasury will auction next week:



- $25bn in 30y bonds - the highest since Nov '21



- $42bn in 10y bonds - The highest on record (exceeding COVID pandemic levels)



- $54bn 3y notes - the highest since Dec '21 — Althea Spinozzi (@Altheaspinozzi) January 31, 2024

Softer jobs?

Payroll processing group ADP said private sector job creation slowed to 107,000 this month, down from its 158,000 December estimate and well shy of the Street's 145,00 estimate.

The report also showed that job changers, who typically switch roles for higher wages, gained the lowest levels of increase since May of 2021, suggesting employers are no longer reaching deep to add new staff.

Stocks were little-changed on the results, with the S&P 500 called 19 points lower and the Nasdaq expected to fall 143 points.

🔴 US ADP EMPLOYMENT CHANGE ACTUAL 107K (FORECAST 150K, PREVIOUS 164K) $MACRO — FinancialJuice (@financialjuice) January 31, 2024

Stock Market Today

A blizzard of Big Tech and blue-chip stock headlines after the close of trading on Tuesday are likely to swamp investors and markets today as Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Free Report slump following a mixed set of fourth-quarter earnings from the Magnificent 7 peers that underscored the costs tied to advancing AI technologies.

At the same time, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Free Report also tumbled after it posted a muted near-term revenue forecast after chipmaker noted an uneven demand landscape for its new AI chips, designed to challenge the market dominance of larger rival Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares as well are moving lower after a Delaware court ruled in favor of a group of shareholders, who had argued that CEO Elon Musk's $50-billion-plus pay package, agreed in 2018, was unfairly arranged and against the carmaker's broader interests.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak to the media after the central bank's first interest rate decision of the year at 2:30 pm Eastern time. OLIVIER DOULIERY&solGetty Images

The collective slide for some of the biggest tech stocks in the market has the Nasdaq looking at a sharp 180 point opening bell decline, based on current futures prices, with AMD leading decliners with a 5% slump.

The S&P 500 is also looking at a weaker open, with futures tied to the benchmark indicating a 25-point drop. This reflects Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report and Meta Platforms (META) - Get Free Report, all of which report earnings after the close of trading Thursday, are being pulled lower by last night's Big Tech tumble.

The Dow, meanwhile, is called around 45 points higher, with Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report rising 1.2% after the world's biggest retailer late Tuesday unveiled plans for a 3-for-1 stock split.

Mastercard (MA) - Get Free Report and Boeing (BA) - Get Free Report will publish December-quarter earnings prior to the start of trading, and ADP is set to release its January employment report at 8:15 am Eastern.

Network-chip maker Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Free Report will publish December-quarter earnings after the close of trading.

In the bond market, benchmark U.S. Treasury yields were trading firmly lower on the session, with 10-year notes changing hands at 4.025% and 2-year paper pegged at 4.328%, ahead of today's Fed rate decision later in the session.

CME Group's FedWatch suggests traders aren't expecting any changes in the Fed's key policy rate, which stands between 5.25% and 5.5%, when the decision comes down at 2:00 pm Eastern time. But they see a 45% chance that rate cuts will begin in late March.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.09% higher at 103.488 heading into the decision. The heavily weighted euro fell to 1.0837 following dovish comments Tuesday from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

