Obituary: Richard B. Rader Sr.

Richard B. Rader Sr., age 84, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, peacefully passed away on Nov. 20, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born on Nov. 9, 1939, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Russell Rader Sr. and Gwendoline Rader. Richard was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Karen Stemler Rader, with whom he shared 30 years of love and companionship.

Richard is survived by his wife Karen Stemler Rader; his daughter, Julie K. Rader; and his son, Richard B. Rader Jr. (Andrea). He is also survived by his granddaughters, Meghan McCall (Michael), Katie Hurley (Pat), Colleen Ray (Patrick) and Mollie Rader; as well as his brother, Russell Rader, Jr. (Charlotte); and his great-grandchildren, Addison Rader, Ronan McCall, Willa Ray, Kasen Ray and Mia Hurley.

He was a pillar of strength for his family and took great joy in the presence of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Richard’s warm and caring nature endeared him to many friends, both in Arizona and Indiana.

Richard retired from the United States Army, after honorably serving his Country in the Gulf War. His dedication and service to his country were commendable, and he will be remembered for his bravery and commitment.

Richard was a lifelong learner, driven by a thirst for knowledge. He earned many degrees throughout his life. His favorite job was working as a Nurse Practitioner.

Richard found solace and strength in his faith. He worshipped at Center for Spiritual Living in Prescott, Arizona.

The memorial services to honor Richard’s life will be held privately, allowing his loved ones to gather in a more intimate setting and pay their respects at a later date. Donations can be made to the Center for Spiritual Living in Prescott, Arizona or the Mayo Clinic in Richard’s honor.

Richard B. Rader, Sr. will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of love, dedication, and remarkable achievements will forever be cherished and held close to our hearts.

Information provided by the funeral home.