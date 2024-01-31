OFFERS
Obituary: Joseph (Joe) Patrick Rindone

Joseph (Joe) Patrick Rindone

Joseph (Joe) Patrick Rindone

Originally Published: January 31, 2024 9:25 p.m.

Joseph (Joe) Patrick Rindone (Oct. 4, 1954 - Jan. 18, 2024) passed away at home in Prescott, Arizona, following his battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving wife and children.

Born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Joe was raised in Hastings, Nebraska. Joe graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1977 with a BA in Pharmacy, becoming a lifelong Nebraska Cornhuskers fan. He always viewed Nebraska as home and continued to support the Nebraska Cornhuskers, even during the football team’s long dry streak. While living in Tucson, he met and married his wife, Diane, who grew up 50 miles away from Hastings in Kearney, Nebraska.

After completing his PharmD at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, Joe moved to Arizona to begin a career in clinical pharmacy. He served nearly 40 years with the VA Hospital, including 30 years at the Prescott campus.

Throughout his career, Joe published numerous papers in medical journals and was cited 1,434 times from his publications. In retirement, Joe continued to run his heart failure clinic with the VA, helping veteran patients throughout Northern Arizona.

During his spare time, Joe enjoyed going on hikes with Diane and taking nature photographs, accumulating a large portfolio of pictures. In addition, he enjoyed golf and tennis, especially when he could beat his children in a match on the court.

Joe is survived by his wife of 32 years, Diane; his two children, Jackie (Tapas) and Lexi (Kyle); his father, Guido; and his siblings, Mike (Chris), Maureen (Julian), Jim, Mary (Mike) and Greg (Kendy). He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty; his brother, Mark (Jane); and his dogs Cookie and Sugar Bear.

A celebration of life will occur later with family and friends. In lieu of flowers and in recognition of Joe’s love for animals, we suggest donating to the Yavapai Humane Society.

Information provided by the family.

