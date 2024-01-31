Obituary: Catherine (Cathy) Grecco

Catherine (Cathy) Grecco, known as “Tootie” by her siblings, nieces and nephews, passed away on Jan. 15, 2024 in Prescott, Arizona, after a short battle with dementia.

Cathy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Michael, her daughter Sharon (Richardson), granddaughter Lauren (Entsler), her sisters Patty, Donna, and Bernie of Pennsylvania. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers.

Cathy was born on Dec. 12, 1936 in Chicora, Pennsylvania. She moved Arizona with her family in 1979 and had been a resident of the Prescott Valley and Spring Valley area since 1983. She retired from Better Built Aluminum in 1999 and spent her retirement years being the best grandma possible to her only grandchild.

She will be remembered by her family and friends for her generosity, kindness, and the amazing love she gave as well her unsurpassed baking and sewing talents.

The family asks that you consider making a donation to Alzheimer’s research in her name.

Information provided by the family.