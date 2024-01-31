OFFERS
In memory of Bert Newell Thorstad Jr. and Ardith Louise (Goethe) Thorstad

Originally Published: January 31, 2024 9:35 p.m.

On Dec. 26, 2023 Bert went to be with the Lord in Heaven, eternally joining his wife, Ardy, who passed away on March 27, 2022.

In their younger years, they grew up in rural Northern Minnesota.

Bert served in the U.S. Army toward the end of World War II. Ardy also served her country by being employed as a clerk in a war plant. Shortly after their marriage in 1952, they moved out West to California. A few years later, they moved back to Thief River Falls, Minnesota, where they raised their four children and ran their appliance business. Bert and Ardy loved the West and in 1981 moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona, where they continued raising their children and operating their business.

Throughout Bert’s life, he was a skilled craftsman - building homes, tinkering with mechanics, and making toys for grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ardy was gifted with a beautiful singing voice and loved to sing in the church choir and for special occasions. She was also a talented seamstress and made the best lefse in town! Both enjoyed traveling and seeing new parts of the country together.

Married for 69 years, Bert and Ardy lived a full life making many memories with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They are loved and missed by the family they leave behind; however, we will see them again in Heaven as they knew the Lord as their personal Savior.

Bert Thorstad: July 9, 1927 - December 26, 2023. Ardith Thorstad: February 21, 1927 - March 27, 2022.

Information provided by the family.

