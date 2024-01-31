Key Las Vegas Strip fee pushed even higher

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Bill proposed by legislators aims to close ‘loophole’ in state mining law Dignity Health YRMC Transitions of Care pharmacist to offer heart health education class Bill would create registration process for flying cars Prescott Valley hosts first-ever ‘State of the Town’ event Catch 22 — Day 17: Man sought for probation violation on drug charge Fugitive Donald Bradley Wing, subject of Catch 22 Day 2, captured As immigration debate heats up, migrant encounters in December set record Identity Theft Awareness Week in progress People Who Care volunteer-orientation meetings to be held 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and March 20 Prescott Valley named third-safest place in Arizona

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Jan. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Key Las Vegas Strip fee pushed even higher

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: January 31, 2024 3:46 p.m.

Las Vegas used to be the land of perks: Casinos were fighting for customers, so they offered free parking, complimentary drinks and $1.99 shrimp cocktails.

For gamblers, even relatively small-time players, getting a pit boss to provide a free buffet or even a comped dinner or a hotel room wasn't that difficult. Now, perks like free hotel rooms and meals generally are handed out before a player even sets foot in Las Vegas.

Valuable gamblers can still get free rooms, free parking, and even dining credit based on how much they'd gambled on past trips. Medium rollers who regularly hit the casino floor generally have a casino host who handles requests for rooms and other perks.

Related: Bud Light trades Dylan Mulvaney for conservative comedian

If you gamble enough during a trip, a host might be able to wipe a charge off your bill, maybe for something like a daybed at a pool, or even get you tickets to a show or sporting event. 

Small-time players, however, generally don't get these perks anymore. 

Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip have been able to slowly not just do away with perks for this class of visitors but ramp up the fees they pay.

If you don't have elite status in the Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report or MGM Resorts International's loyalty rewards program, you will pay for parking as well as a daily resort fee. Both these fees have slowly inched up over the years, and during slower times of year the resort fee plus parking charges might cost more than your hotel room by itself.

Caesars, however, has quietly raised another fee that many Las Vegas Strip visitors often get stuck paying.

There's no way to connect a slot machine directly to your room account.

Image source&colon John Greim&solLightRocket via Getty Images

Caesars pushes an outrageous charge even higher  

When you sail on a cruise ship and you have some casino status (generally the lowest level of earned status), you can download cash directly into a slot machine from your room account at no charge. You can do the same thing when playing table games, so you never have to go to an ATM and you don't pay any fees.

That's not how it works in Las Vegas. Unless you arrange a line of credit with the Strip casino resort you're staying at, if you want cash you must withdraw it from an ATM, and those transactions come with very high fees. 

As of August 2023, Caesars properties were charging $9.99 per ATM transaction while MGM properties charged either $7.99 or $8.99, according to Las Vegas Then and Now.

Wynn and Encore were veritable bargains for the major players at $6,99 while the soon-to-be-closed Casino Royale offered ATMs charging only $3 per transaction.

Now, Caesars has raised its ATM fees even higher.

"Caesars Ent. has raised its ATM fees to $11.99," Vital Vegas shared on X, the former Twitter.

Las Vegas Strip operators know their customers

Las Vegas Strip casino operators largely charge the same annoying fees. Yes, you might save a few dollars here and there if you're careful, but all the major players charge similar parking, resort and ATM fees.

You can avoid some of these charges if you stay at some of the lesser properties on the Strip, but most people won't stay at The Strat or Circus Circus just to save $30 to $60 a day.

Regular Las Vegas visitors avoid most of these fees (albeit not ATM charges) by earning status in the big casino loyalty programs. Caesars Diamond members, for example, have their resort fees and parking charges waived. MGM offers the same perks at comparable levels of its programs.

People who visit Las Vegas less often and don't have that level of status generally accept that fees are simply part of the cost of being in Vegas. 

In theory, you can leave a resort and find a cheaper bank-owned ATM on the Strip, but few people will stop having fun to take a long walk away from the gaming floor to save $5 to $8.

Las Vegas Strip casinos have a captive audience — and Caesars, MGM, Wynn and the other big players take full advantage.     

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: