Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's net worth: How the new TKO Board Member built his wealth from $7

Since his wrestling career began in 1996, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a fan favorite. As his career has evolved, even those who aren't familiar with The People's Eyebrow know exactly who The Rock is. He's starred in more than 60 films, including roles in some of the most lucrative franchises of the last decade.

Between movies, wrestling, his production company, and other investments, what is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's net worth?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is seen with TKO + Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel during the announcement that Johnson has joined the Board of Directors for TKO. New York Stock Exchange, New York City, January 23, 2024. Michelle Farsi&solGetty Images

What is the Rock's net worth?

While The Rock isn't (yet) a billionaire, his fortune is still impressive. As of early 2024, it sits at an estimated $270 million, according to Forbes.

Johnson has quite a few income streams thanks to his varied career in entertainment. Multiple movie franchises under Disney, Warner Bros., and The Fast & the Furious have netted him high dollars and allowed him to build his own successful production company.

And all that working doesn't account for endorsements, collaborations (including ice cream), and continued WWE appearances. The Rock has moved way past the days of only having $7 in his pocket.

The Rock & WWE

Before he started wrestling, Dwayne Johnson had aspirations to play in the NFL. But he quickly built a reputation as a trash-talking wrestler plastered across merchandise throughout the 90s and 2000s. Several matches and an explosive Hollywood acting career later, Johnson rang in the 2024 New Year celebrating his addition as a member of TKO's Board of Directors, the parent company of the WWE and UFC.

How much does WWE pay The Rock?

There are reports that The Rock makes a hefty $5 million a year from the WWE. But wrestling is a dangerous sport (entertainment). Flinging yourself around a ring with several other muscular athletes is bound to cause some expensive injuries.

For the Rock, his 2013 WrestleMania 29 fight with John Cena left the performer with a hernia that his father, Rocky Johnson, says cost his son $200,000 a day. A career-altering long-term injury can have detrimental effects on a wrestler's net worth.

Does The Rock still wrestle for WWE?

Even before his new leadership role on the TKO Board of Directors, The Rock has continued to stay involved with WWE and UFC to varying degrees over the years. In 2023, it was revealed that his daughter Simone was also getting into the wrestling business — which Johnson admitted he has mixed feelings about.

On New Year’s Day 2024, The Rock teased a match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on WWE RAW: Day One. On January 30th, one week after his role at TKO was announced, The Rock said “we’re talking about that right now,” and that if it could be pulled off, “we could possibly put on the biggest WrestleMania of all time.”

Movie star Dwayne Johnson

Johnson’s breakout film role was in 2001's “The Mummy Returns” and 2002's “The Scorpion King.” After that, it seemed like Dwayne Johnson was everywhere. He chose lots of roles with broader pop culture appeal, like “Jumanji,” “G.I. Joe,” and “Baywatch.” He even played a Tooth Fairy.

As his career evolved, he became even more well-known for roles in hit franchises like the “Fast & Furious” films and the Warner Bros. superhero action flick “Black Adam.” He also voiced the Hawaiian demigod Maui in Disney’s animated movie “Moana.” Working at his own fast and furious pace, it's easy to see how The Rock became one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors.

How much did The Rock make from 'The Mummy Returns?'

Dwayne Johnson's first paycheck for an acting gig was for a decent sum. The actor made $5.5 million for his role, starring alongside celebrities like Brenden Frasier and Rachel Weiss. In 2001, that broke the Guinness World Record for the highest-paid actor making a first appearance on screen.

It was number one at the box office for two weeks, and its success justified a third film with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the leading man. Reports vary regarding his pay for "The Scorpion King," but most place it at $5.5 million — the same sum he was paid for his role in "Returns."

How much did Dwayne Johnson make from 'The Fast & the Furious?'

Johnson really seemed to find his character groove when he entered the street-racing action-drama series "Fast & Furious." His character, Luke Hobbs, was introduced in "Fast Five" and brought a much-needed sense of humor to the series. He reportedly made $10 million for "Fast Five" and the same for the sixth film. For "Furious 7," Johnson reportedly made another $15 million — all of this is before any back-end payments.

According to Variety, the series spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw" netted the actor a cool $20 million. His costar, Jason Statham, took home $13 million.

How much did The Rock get paid for 'Black Adam?'

DC Films' superhero universe welcomed Dwayne Johnson into its ranks in 2022 with "Black Adam." A huge cheerleader for the project from day one, the film was actually produced by Johnson's production company, Seven Bucks Productions.

The effects-packed film wasn't the box office smash that Warner Bros. Discovery had hoped for, but The Rock still reportedly got paid an impressive $22.5 million for "Black Adam."

Does Dwayne Johnson own any businesses? How does the Rock invest?

Successful entertainers often do well in business, too, and The Rock is no different. What's more, he's invested in other aspects of the acting and wrestling industries.

Seven Bucks Productions

Owing back to a time when Dwayne Johnson only had seven bucks to his name, The Rock now co-owns a film production company with Dany Garcia, to whom he used to be married. The company has produced many of Johnson's own movies, like "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," "Black Adam," and more.

TKO Group Holdings

On January 23, 2024, Dwayne Johnson celebrated the announcement that he would be joining the Board of Directors at TKO Group Holdings (TKO) - Get Free Report, which owns UFC and WWE. He said that the event was a "full-circle" moment for him.

My honor to join @TKOGrp Board of Directors

(parent co who owns @WWE @UFC)



An historic day of big business with deep and personal “life comes full circle” significance for me.



I have the privilege now to sit at the table, that my grandfather and my dad helped to build.



Now… pic.twitter.com/R77vK3Ctck — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 30, 2024

Three days after Johnson's announcement, former WWE owner and executive chair of TKO Vince McMahon resigned from his position at TKO. This came just one day after sexual assault allegations were filed against him.

Invested in the Acorns app

In an effort to help people start investing faster, easier, and earlier, Dwayne Johnson partnered with Acorns to create the Mighty Oak Debit Card. The card rounds up the user's totals and deposits the change into an investment account.

XFL: The United Football League

Just because he's a wrestler doesn't mean that Dwayne Johnson's love of American football has gone away. He's also the co-owner of the United Football League, or XFL.

In 2001, Vince McMahon started the minor league but struggled to stoke up public interest. After he filed for bankruptcy, Johnson and his team purchased the XFL in 2020 for $15 million.

Teremana Tequila, ZOA Energy, Salt & Straw, and more

Like many entertainers before him, The Rock has his own alcoholic drink brand. Teremana Tequila was named for the Latin word for Earth, "terra," and the Polynesian concept of "mana," a kind of supernatural force or power.

Johnson is the brand's biggest ambassador and has contributed to the taste profile of Teremana. Upon its release in 2020, the brand saw record sales in its first year on the market.

In the spring of 2021, Johnson also founded an energy drink company called ZOA Energy. And for consumers who want a little Rock in their dessert, he also partnered with the Salt and Straw ice cream company. His five flavors are based on his notoriously over-the-top cheat meals.

Pints of flavors like “Peanut Butter & Jelly Coconut Banana Pancakes” and “Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog” will run you about $65 apiece.

The Rock's endorsement deals

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most recognizable and well-liked faces in pop culture. As such, getting the guy to endorse your product is highly valuable. Major companies like Ford, Apple, Under Armor, and more earn him an estimated $15 million each year.