Big grocery chain makes major change that could drastically change your shopping trip

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Bill proposed by legislators aims to close ‘loophole’ in state mining law Dignity Health YRMC Transitions of Care pharmacist to offer heart health education class Bill would create registration process for flying cars Prescott Valley hosts first-ever ‘State of the Town’ event Catch 22 — Day 17: Man sought for probation violation on drug charge Fugitive Donald Bradley Wing, subject of Catch 22 Day 2, captured As immigration debate heats up, migrant encounters in December set record Identity Theft Awareness Week in progress People Who Care volunteer-orientation meetings to be held 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and March 20 Prescott Valley named third-safest place in Arizona

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Jan. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Big grocery chain makes major change that could drastically change your shopping trip

Colin Salao
Originally Published: January 31, 2024 4:51 p.m.

Grocery stores and pharmacies have been facing a problem with theft at self-checkout for a while now, and one big regional grocer is adopting a new solution to try to fix the issue.

Schnucks, a grocery chain with over 100 stores in the Midwest, is limiting customers who can use self-checkout to those with 10 or less items, according to a report by Business Insider.

The store said in a statement in the report that its main reason for the move was to improve "customer service and checkout efficiency," but acknowledged that these self-checkout aisles are more "susceptible to theft" and that this new policy should help with that problem.

The company also defended the move to insider by saying that self-checkout was always meant for "smaller orders."

Self-checkout systems were supposed to be positive cost-savers for grocery stores and pharmacies looking to cut down on labor costs, but in many cases, the prevalence of theft has made self-checkout even more costly.

Related: Target, Walgreens have a new weapon against retail theft

Late last year, Target already implemented the same method as Schnucks at some of its stores around the country. The national supermarket also said that the move was to improve shopping efficiency by cutting wait time and not to curb theft.

But the company has also reported high levels of theft at self-checkout in the past.

Shrink, which is the term used to define lost merchandise, is made easier in these self-checkout machines as customers, whether purposely or accidentally, would not scan some items.

Different grocers have attempted to adopt other security methods to cutdown on shrink, including added machines that measure the weight of the scanned items, better surveillance, and, ironically, adding more staff to these self-checkout areas.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: