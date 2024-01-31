OFFERS
Amazon’s bestselling filtered showerhead is a ‘game changer’ for shoppers with dry skin and brittle hair

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: January 31, 2024 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Showering is supposed to make you feel fresh and clean, but with chemicals in the water, it can do the opposite, especially for people with sensitive skin and fragile hair. If your skin is dry or your hair is brittle and no amount of product is helping, consider making some changes to your bathroom hardware.

The solution could be as easy as changing your showerhead and replacing it with a filtered option. The good news is that the Cobbe Filtered Showerhead that’s the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s handheld showerhead category is currently on sale for just $38. It’s backed by more than 3,000 five-star ratings, meaning it’s a reputable and affordable choice.

It uses an activated carbon filter to help remove excess chlorine, rust, and other sediments from the water to ensure it’s easier on your skin and hair. Plus, it offers six different spray functions to accommodate everyone whether you prefer the water to come down as gentle rain or a strong stream. This makes it ideal for multi-person households, too. 

Cobbe Filtered Showerhead, $38 (was $45) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Amanda Buechner, trichologist and Function Hair Council member, told CNN Underscored that although your water might be safe for consumption, that doesn’t mean it’s great for your skin and hair. Some treatments involve adding chlorine and other components to kill bacteria, parasites, and viruses, but can ultimately “wreak havoc on the hair.” Using a filtered showerhead is a great way to ensure you’re cleansing your body with the cleanest water possible.

Thousands of shoppers are already reaping its benefits and are raving about it in their reviews. One person said, “I could tell a significant difference in the water after the first shower using this head” and added that they plan to buy more for every bathroom in their home.

“I've struggled with dry and itchy skin, as well as dull and brittle hair,” another reviewer wrote. “However, the filters in this showerhead effectively remove chlorine and other contaminants from the water, resulting in a significant reduction of these issues. My skin feels softer and more moisturized, and my hair appears healthier and shinier. It's a game changer for anyone dealing with the negative effects of hard water.”

Even if you’re not struggling with side effects from showering in hard water, the Cobbe Filtered Showerhead is still a great product worthy of purchase for preventative measures. And what better time to buy than when it’s on sale for $38 at Amazon? 

