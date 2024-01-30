UPS layoffs: What we know so far

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Bill proposed by legislators aims to close ‘loophole’ in state mining law Dignity Health YRMC Transitions of Care pharmacist to offer heart health education class Bill would create registration process for flying cars Prescott Valley hosts first-ever ‘State of the Town’ event Catch 22 — Day 17: Man sought for probation violation on drug charge Fugitive Donald Bradley Wing, subject of Catch 22 Day 2, captured As immigration debate heats up, migrant encounters in December set record Identity Theft Awareness Week in progress People Who Care volunteer-orientation meetings to be held 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and March 20 Prescott Valley named third-safest place in Arizona

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

UPS layoffs: What we know so far

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: January 30, 2024 11 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Tuesday, January 30.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I'm J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks were down to close out today's session. The Dow closed lower, the Nasdaq closed down, and the S&P closed in negative territory.

Investors are looking ahead to Wednesday’s interest rate decision as the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting gets underway. Wall Street will also be closely monitoring Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments for any signs of rate cuts when he takes the stage in Washington.

In other news, after posting a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings report, UPS said it will be laying off 12,000 employees. The layoffs come as the company announced efforts to save $1 billion in costs.

UPS reported a decline in shipping volume, both domestically and internationally, in its Q4 report. Of the troubling numbers, CEO Carol Tomé said, "2023 was a unique, and quite frankly, difficult and disappointing year. We experienced declines in volume, revenue, and operating profits in all three of our business segments.”

UPS flourished during the pandemic as online orders became the primary mode of shopping around the globe. In 2022, the company reported sales of over $100 billion for the first time in its then 115-year history. However, in 2023, revenue fell by more than 9 percent.

On its earnings call, Tomé also said that employees would be asked to return to the office five days a week this year. UPS has roughly 500,000 employees worldwide and serves more than countries and territories.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: