This clothes steamer with 70,000+ 5-star ratings 'works miracles' on wrinkles, and now it's less than $24

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Ironing is one of those “love it or hate it” chores, and if you’re firmly in the “hate it” camp, a garment steamer might be exactly what you need to get unwrinkled, fresh-looking clothes without all the fuss of setting up an iron. Right now, you can pick up HiLife’s bestselling garment steamer for 40% off on Amazon, and frankly, it has a lot to brag about: Not only is it the no. 1 bestselling item in its category, but it’s also travel-ready so you can take it with you on the go.

The $24 price tag is way down from its usual price of $40, and it’s made a ton of shoppers (and their wardrobes) very happy: It has more than 70,700 total five-star ratings, which goes to show just how great of an addition this makes to your household. It’s not just for clothes, either. Plenty of shoppers love using it to get wrinkles and creases out of new or freshly washed curtains.

HiLife Steamer for Clothes, $24 (was $40) at Amazon

You don’t need an ironing board or a whole setup to get going with this garment steamer, which makes it ideal for busy mornings when you have to rush out the door. It offers 15 minutes of continuous steam, thanks to its 8-ounce water reservoir — which is plenty of time to get the creases out of a work shirt or dress. Plus, a cord length of 9.2 feet helps you navigate around furniture and strangely placed outlets, so you can steam wherever it’s convenient for you. Plus, unlike a standard clothing iron, this garment steamer is good to go on a wide range of fabrics, including both your usual wrinkly culprits (hello, linen) as well as delicate materials like silk and chiffon. It also comes with two brushes to help you get the most out of your steam.

Beyond clothing, shoppers say that it works well on curtains, including those made from heavier fabrics like blackout drapes — doing away completely with the annoyance of ironing curtains only to have them wrinkle again from having them draped over your ironing board.

Regardless of what you’re using it for, shoppers say that the garment steamer is very easy to use and that, if you’re taking it traveling with you, it’s a great size for sliding into a weekend bag — one shopper even said they “won’t travel without it.” Another shopper said they “will never use an iron again.”

It also saved one lucky husband’s outfit for a work party after he left his trousers “in a ball on the floor.” His partner “pulled out this steamer and it looked like the pants came from the dry cleaner.”

Forget the hassle of a whole ironing setup and grab this HiLife Steamer while it’s still just $24.