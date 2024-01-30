Stock Market Today: Stocks lower with Microsoft, Google earnings and Fed in focus

Check back for updates throughout the trading day

U.S. equity futures slipped lower in early Tuesday trading, following along from another record close for the S&P 500, as investors braced for a busy corporate-earnings calendar highlighted by two Magnificent 7 updates after the closing bell.

Standout U.S. growth

The International Monetary Fund's updated growth forecasts suggest the U.S. economy should outperform all of its major G-7 peers this year as inflation pressures ease.

The IMF's World Economic Outlook report, published Tuesday, boosted growth forecasts for both the U.S. and China, adding that the world economy is showing "remarkable resilience" and is "in the final descent toward a 'soft landing' with inflation declining steadily and growth holding up."

Stocks remain lower on Wall Street, however, with S&P 500 futures indicating an 11 point opening bell decline and the Dow called 77 points lower.

GM upbeat where Tesla isn't

General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report shares surged higher in early Tuesday trading after the carmaker posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and said its EV division would post a profit by the second half of this year.

GM shares were marked 7.7% higher, and set to open in positive territory for the year, following the fourth quarter update and comments from CEO Mary Barra.

Last week, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report decline to provide 2024 sale guidance, and said its overall growth rates, in terms of vehicle deliveries, would be "notably lower" than 2023 levels.

Stock Market Today

Stocks powered higher late in the Monday session in the wake of a pullback in Treasury bond yields tied to a muted quarterly refunding report, which showed the Treasury predicting a borrowing total of around $760 billion over the three months ending in March.

The smaller-than-expected total, the Treasury said, was in part linked to "projections of higher net fiscal flows and a higher beginning of quarter cash balance." The report pulled benchmark 10-year-note yields 4 basis points lower to 4.059%, with 2-year notes were pegged at 4.31% in the overnight session.

Markets today, however, are likely to key on a series of blue-chip earnings updates prior to the start of trading, including United Postal Service (UPS) - Get Free Report, General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report and Pfizer (PFE) - Get Free Report, as well as host of Big Tech updates after the closing bell.

UPS slumped 6.8%, in fact, after it narrowly topped Street earnings forecast but issued a muted 2024 sales outlook.

GM, however, posted a solid profit forecast for the coming year, on top of a better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings report, sending shares in the carmaker 7.2% higher in pre-market trading.

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report is also set to join Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report, Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Free Report and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Free Report in reporting December-quarter earnings in the after-hours session.

Analysts estimate collective S&P 500 fourth-quarter earnings rose 4.9% from fourth-quarter 2022 to a share-weighted $456 billion, with first-quarter earnings set to improve by around 5.9% to $464.8 billion.

Wall Street's bulls have taken control of the markets so far this year with six record closes for the S&P 500 over the past seven trading sessions. MANDEL NGAN&solAFP via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve will also begin its two-day policy meeting today in Washington, with its January interest rate announcement set for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. Eastern, followed 30 minutes later by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell.

Traders are not pricing in any chance of a change in the Fed's benchmark lending rate, currently pegged at between 5.25% and 5.5%. But they see a 46.6% chance that the central bank will begin cutting rates in March, with reductions following in May and June, according to the CME Group's FedWatch.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will also publish its regular report on job openings and quit rates for the month of December at 10 a.m. Eastern.

On Wall Street, futures tied to the S&P 500, which closed above the 4,900-point mark for the first time in history last night, are priced for a 2-point decline at the start of trading.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow, meanwhile, are priced for a 30-point pullback while the Nasdaq is called 10 points higher.

In Europe, the regionwide Stoxx 600 was marked 0.27% higher in early Frankfurt trading, while Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.62% in London.

Overnight in Asia, the MSCI ex-Japan index, the region's broadest benchmark, rose 0.79% into the close of trading while the Nikkei 225 edged 0.11% higher in Tokyo.

