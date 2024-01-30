OFFERS
Obituary: Michelle Jean Young

Originally Published: January 30, 2024 8:54 p.m.

Michelle Jean Young, 33, of Prescott, Arizona passed away on Jan. 19, 2024. Michelle was born on Jan. 21, 1990, to James and Laurie Young in Kansas City, Missouri.

While Michelle was in her senior year at Lee’s Summit North High School in 2007, she enlisted in the Missouri National Guard and graduated following completion of her basic training. Michelle received an Associates of Arts in 2015. She made a full career in the National Guard as a Senior Recruiter and Aviation Operations Sergeant. She also went on to work as a private recruiter in Aerospace and Defense sectors and Building Supply. On Jan. 17, 2012, Michelle was blessed with her only child, Gracie Jean.

Michelle’s hobbies included figure skating, body building, snowboarding, hiking, and water sports. Michelle was an avid Kansas City Royals and Chiefs fan and enjoyed watching them win championships firsthand at the World Series in 2015, as well as Superbowls in 2019 and 2022. Michelle was also very involved in volunteering efforts including the Prescott Area Shelter Services and the Arizona Crisis Team.

Michelle was predeceased by her brother, Seth Lee Martin. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Gracie; siblings Amanda Lauck (Martin) and Kent Young; parents James and Laurie; and grandparents Burt and Jean Young, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephew. Services for Michelle will be held in both Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Saturday, Feb. 3, and in Prescott, Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 10. The service in Lee’s Summit will be held at 11:00 a.m., at Unity Village, 1901 NW Blue Parkway, Unity Village, MO 64065. The service in Prescott will be at 11:00 a.m., at Heights Church, 2121 Larry Caldwell Dr., Prescott, AZ 86301.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Combat Boots and High Heels at: https://www.cbhh.org/ donate and Prescott Area Shelter Services at: https://my.simplegive.com/App/Giving/press336148 For Prescott Area Shelter Services, please select “In Honor of Michelle Young” from the drop down in the donation link. Both charities were close to Michelle’s heart.

Information provided by the family.

